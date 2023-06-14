The Surfside Beach Town Council was poised to give final approval to its 2023-24 budget Tuesday night—a budget that called for a 4 mill tax hike.

But before the vote was taken, several members balked at raising taxes and made some last minute changes to the balanced budget that would move funds around and alleviate the need for the millage increase.

Councilmember Cindy Keating, along with councilmembers Michael Drake and LaVerne Kreklau, said she was not convinced that a millage increase was necessary to balance the budget.

Keating made a motion to use money from the American Rescue Funds to pay down the pier debt. The move would also use funding from the Accommodations Tax to offset additional salaries in the new budget. The rescue funds came from the federal American Rescue Act passed to help municipalities recover from the Covid pandemic.

Councilmember Chris Stamey said he was not opposed to a tax increase this year.

“I’m in favor of a tax increase,” Stamey said. “Everything costs more. Sooner or later, it’s coming.”

Stamey said he thought the council had decided to use the rescue funds for a new police station and court room.

Saying the new funding plan was a significant change in the budget ordinance, councilmember Paul Holder made a motion to consider Tuesday night’s meeting a first reading instead of a second and final reading. Town code says any ordinance that undergoes significant changes must go through the first and second reading process again.

Keating said she did not feel the changes qualified as significant since the final amount of money remained the same. But city attorney Jarrett Bouchette agreed with Holder that the public should be made aware of the change in funding sources.

The motion passed 4-2 with Holder being one of the two negative votes along with Stamey.

The budget must be passed by June 30.

In other actions

The council voted on fishing fees for the new town pier when it finally opens.