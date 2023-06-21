The emergency meeting wasn’t an emergency, the Surfside Beach mayor said Tuesday.

The Surfside Beach Town Council announced Monday afternoon on the town’s official website that it was holding an emergency meeting. But as the meeting convened, Mayor Bob Hellyer said it was just a special meeting to give everyone on council a chance to voice their opinion on the proposed budget.

No votes were taken in the meeting on Tuesday as council members discussed a prior vote on the upcoming fiscal year budget that begins on July 1.

A council must show exigent circumstances such as an actual emergency to call such a meeting and normal budget discussions would not fall into that category, said Taylor Smith, a Freedom of Information attorney with the South Carolina Press Association.

Councils may call special meetings but the 24-hour notice of the meeting must state that. The purpose of a meeting cannot be changed without sufficient notice.

According to the state’s Freedom of Information Act, a council may call an emergency session for exigent or special circumstances. It must act only on an emergency ordinance that expires in 60 days. Also, according to the FOIA, the meeting must be held for the purpose that is posted 24 hours earlier.

The official posting of the meeting said it was an “emergency meeting” and listed the 2023-24 budget as the purpose of the meeting.

Following the meeting, Hellyer pointed to a Facebook post that said Monday’s meeting was a “special meeting.” However, it was still listed as “emergency” on the town’s official website page where meetings and agendas are listed.

At the council’s June 13 meeting, the council was set to vote for a second reading of the next fiscal year budget. The first reading of the budget was passed earlier and included a four mill tax increase. A majority of the councilmembers on June 13 voted to move funds around and alleviate the need for the millage increase and to make that vote count as the first reading of the budget.