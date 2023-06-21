The emergency meeting wasn’t an emergency, the Surfside Beach mayor said Tuesday.
The Surfside Beach Town Council announced Monday afternoon on the town’s official website that it was holding an emergency meeting. But as the meeting convened, Mayor Bob Hellyer said it was just a special meeting to give everyone on council a chance to voice their opinion on the proposed budget.
No votes were taken in the meeting on Tuesday as council members discussed a prior vote on the upcoming fiscal year budget that begins on July 1.
A council must show exigent circumstances such as an actual emergency to call such a meeting and normal budget discussions would not fall into that category, said Taylor Smith, a Freedom of Information attorney with the South Carolina Press Association.
Councils may call special meetings but the 24-hour notice of the meeting must state that. The purpose of a meeting cannot be changed without sufficient notice.
According to the state’s Freedom of Information Act, a council may call an emergency session for exigent or special circumstances. It must act only on an emergency ordinance that expires in 60 days. Also, according to the FOIA, the meeting must be held for the purpose that is posted 24 hours earlier.
The official posting of the meeting said it was an “emergency meeting” and listed the 2023-24 budget as the purpose of the meeting.
Following the meeting, Hellyer pointed to a Facebook post that said Monday’s meeting was a “special meeting.” However, it was still listed as “emergency” on the town’s official website page where meetings and agendas are listed.
At the council’s June 13 meeting, the council was set to vote for a second reading of the next fiscal year budget. The first reading of the budget was passed earlier and included a four mill tax increase. A majority of the councilmembers on June 13 voted to move funds around and alleviate the need for the millage increase and to make that vote count as the first reading of the budget.
Councilmember William Kinken was absent during that meeting and contended that the June 13 vote should not have been taken since the town attorney Jarrett Bouchette said at the time that the movement of the funds constituted a “significant change” and by the town’s own ordinance the budget should come back for a first and second reading in its new form.
Councilmember Cindy Keating was the first to propose the change in the budget at the last meeting and said it did not create a significant change since the final numbers remained the same.
Bouchette said the council had two choices: rescind the previous vote from June 13 and make the second reading of the budget come up at the next regular meeting on June 27 keeping the four mills in the budget or bring back the new form with no tax increase and present it with first and second readings. Doing the latter would push passing the budget past the state mandated July 1 deadline. He added that he thought going through a first and second reading process was the best choice but it was up to the council to decide.
Town administrator Gerald Vincent said according to the South Carolina Municipal Association there are no specific penalties listed for a town that doesn’t meet the July 1 deadline but it would have to be notated on the town’s annual audit.
Both options were bantered back and forth for almost an hour. Keating said it was “ridiculous” to ignore the previous vote of the majority of the council. Councilmember Chris Stamey said allowing the previous vote to stand goes against the council’s own ordinances.
Bouchette said it was his opinion that the June 13 vote did not stay in strict compliance with the town’s ordinance but the council has the right not to comply with the law and the June 13 vote was duly approved by a majority in attendance.
There was no decision made as to what action will be taken at next week’s meeting.
