After a controversial pay raise issue, two Surfside Beach town officials turned in their notices this week.
Town administrator Gerald Vincent confirmed Wednesday that fire chief Rob Clemons is resigning and finance director Diana King has turned in a notice of retirement.
“We hope she will help us through our audit until November,” Vincent said of King.
Clemons gave a two-week notice with Aug. 11 being his last day on the job.
Clemons said Wednesday afternoon, despite the timing of his resignation, he’s not leaving because of the recent controversies.
“I have been doing consulting work for a company for four years and they have offered me a full-time position I can’t pass up,” he said. “They’ve held this position for me for a year and the time is right for me and my family to take it.”
The company, based out of Connecticut, will give Clemons a chance to travel, even internationally, and still be involved with firefighting and developing leadership programs.
He said he will miss his Surfside Beach fire family and the friends he has met over the last nearly two years.
As for the recent controversy, he said he is a bit disappointed the town council didn’t support his efforts with the fire department more but if not for this new opportunity, he would still be the chief.
Both King and Clemons have been embroiled in an issue with pay raises they received while Clemons was interim administrator. The two, along with police chief Kenneth Hofmann, had their raises rescinded by the town council recently.
Town officials have said that the incident is under investigation.
At issue is a series of pay raises issued by fire chief Rob Clemons while he served as interim administrator from December of 2022 until Vincent was hired in May. The council also discussed a raise given to Clemons.
Mayor pro tem Cindy Keating said: " One would be naive to think that recent events may not have played a role in these decisions at this time; however, no resulting disciplinary action has been taken to encourage these steps. I anticipate another executive session to be convened on Tuesday, which hopefully will result in a vote to authorize the administrator to implement selected disciplinary actions."
Vincent said Clemons did an amazing job as interim administrator and has really upgraded the town’s fire department since taking over the reins of the department in the fall of 2021.
Deputy fire chief Larry Carter will lead the department until a new chief is hired.
Vincent said he will launch a regional search for a new chief.
As for the finance director, he said he would put together a panel to decide who will lead that department.
Mayor Bob Hellyer said Wednesday he was just informed of the resignations and referred all questions to the town administrator.
MyHorryNews has reached out to King for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.