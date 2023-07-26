Despite urging from one council member to put it off until later, the Surfside Beach town council Tuesday night gave a first nod to an ordinance that clarifies what is allowed in the town’s rights-of-ways.
Public works director John Adair said there was some confusion about what can be put into the right-of-way in front of residents’ homes. The ordinance originally said only short, soft objects could be put there and no permanent items were allowed.
Adair said some residents took that to mean any item could be placed in the area as long as it could be removed. He noted some had placed rocks there and he showed the council items such as landscape lights and a metal cow that had been removed by his department. The new changes would take away the word “permanent” lessening the options that residents could try to use.
Council member William Kinken attempted to ask the rest of the council to wait on changing this part of the ordinance until sight angles at many of the town’s intersections could be cleared up. Kinken noted several intersections where drivers cannot see oncoming traffic or pedestrians.
“Our focus should be on safety issues,” he said. “That’s more important than right-of-way issues.” His motion to delay the first reading was defeated.
The ordinance also set the emergency lane distances from the new pier to 50 feet north of the pier, just past the swash area, and 25 feet south of the pier. Adair said this would not affect any beachgoers who wanted to sit in the shade under the pier.
The other change to Chapter 12 of the town’s code dealt with a safety issue on the town’s beach. The statement, “It shall be unlawful for any person to carry or possess any glass, bottle, or glassware on public beaches” was added to the ordinance.
In other actions, the council heard from the town’s pier committee chairman Robert Krouse who pleaded with the council not to approve a Request For Proposal for the remaining building on the pier until his committee could see the proposals first.
The council had issued a call for proposals from businesses who may be interested in occupying the last available structure. The RFP negotiations were listed on the council’s agenda to be discussed in executive session Tuesday night.
Krouse said the pier committee had reviewed the previous RFPs for the other buildings slated to go to a restaurant, ice cream shop and bait and tackle shop.
“I don’t understand why the council wants to bypass the pier committee,” Krouse said.
Tensions have been high between the council and the committee for a couple of months with the committee having harsh criticism of the council and former town administrator in its May meeting. At the next town council meeting, the mayor read a statement criticizing the committee.
“If you don’t think we’re doing a good job, then disband the committee,” Krouse said. Since his comments were made during the “public comments” part of the meeting, the council did not respond.
Following the regular meeting, the council went behind closed doors for two hours to discuss a personnel issue and contract negotiations for the beach service company that provides lifeguards for the town’s beaches and for the RFP for the leased pier space. No motions were made when the regular meeting resumed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.