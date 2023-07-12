The Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful committee presented a new program to the town council Tuesday night that could go a long way in helping the litter problem in town.
The committee has obtained 50 new canisters to be placed around town to collect cigarette butts. KSBB chairwoman Ellen Delaplane said cigarette butts are the most common types of litter in the nation.
She said the town had received the containers free of charge from Palmetto Pride, a group that fights litter across South Carolina. The butts are recycled into a variety of items including lumber, furniture and toys.
The committee has started a pledge drive called “The Butts Stop Here” to entice smokers to correctly deposit their cigarette butts.
Town public works director John Adair said he was thrilled with the new program and his crew would be putting up the canisters.
Adair said he had seen the program a while back but didn’t think his department alone could get it going.
“KSBB came to me with it and we’re excited to join them,” he said. “It reduces one of the biggest litter problems we have in town.”
Joe Berry of Palmetto Pride thanked the town for getting behind the cigarette butt program. Being so close to the beach, Berry said getting rid of the butts will help alleviate a danger to marine life.
In other actions, the council discussed signs placed around the site of the town’s July 4 celebration.
Councilmember Michael Drake said his phone “has rung off the hook” about the large signs that said no concealed weapons were allowed during the event. Drake said shootings occur in “gun free” zones and he wanted people with concealed guns to be available in case the police could not get to a situation.
Disagreeing with Drake, councilmember William Kinken said, “I’m not sure I want a bunch of people running around with guns.”
Police chief Kenneth Hofmann said he made the call to have the temporary signs put up. He said there was a vendor at the event selling alcohol and “sometimes alcohol and guns don’t mix.”
The signs were four feet by three feet. Hofmann said the size of the signs is mandated by state law.
“They are hideous but that’s what we had to use,” he said. “The signs were put up in the interest of public safety, not to strip away someone’s rights.”
Some councilmembers were just as concerned about the fact that alcohol was being served without their permission.
