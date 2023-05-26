The Surfside Beach's town council on Tuesday night tried to pass first reading of next year’s budget but came up short.

The proposed budget, that has to be approved before July 1, includes a 4-mil property tax increase and a transfer of $169,000 from the town’s reserve fund in order to be balanced, which is required by town law.

Most councilmembers hesitantly said they were OK with the millage hike, but it was the money coming from the town’s reserves that was more concerning.

After several failed motions to balance the budget without the fund transfer, the council gave up on passing first reading this week and opted to try again at a later meeting.

Town finance director Diana King said the 2023-24 budget would have a general fund of $10.1 million. Forty percent of the revenue will come from various taxes. She said the biggest expenditures in the budget are for public safety, which makes up 45% of the budget.

It also calls for a 5% cost-of-living raise for all town employees along with new employees for most departments and $100,000 for a forensic audit of the town’s finances.

The millage increase would bring the town’s total millage rate from 43 mils to 47 mils. Each mil would add an additional $80,000 to the town’s coffers or $320,000 total additional funds. For a $500,000 home in Surfside Beach, the rate hike would mean an extra $80 on a resident’s tax bill.

Former interim town administrator and current fire chief Rob Clemons said no one wants to hear about raising taxes, but each department had presented justifications for the increase.

During the initial public hearing on the budget, town resident Harry Kohlmann urged the council not to hesitate on raising the millage in order to provide better public safety for the town.

“It’s an increase of 20 cents a day for extra safety of the town,” he said. “As for the $100,000 forensic audit, unless you know something, it’s a waste of money. If you know something bad, go to SLED.”