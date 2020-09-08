For a second time, Surfside Beach Town Council voted to award a contract for construction of a new, revamped pier.
This time around, town leaders voted to award a bid to Consensus Construction & Consulting, Inc.
The company and two other bidding parties have vied for the contract.
Consensus submitted a $14.65 million bid — the lowest base bid presented by any of the three parties.
The company also submitted an alternate price tag of $13.15 million, the lowest alternative proposed by any of the bidders.
Officials voted to award the contract to Consensus unanimously at Tuesday’s town council meeting.
On July 1, a controversial 3-2 vote saw town officials award a bid to Orion Marine Group and FBi Construction, but officials later decided to rescind that vote. Town leaders have said the town’s rules had been violated because the bid information was not advertised in a newspaper.
The July 1 vote saw council members Debbie Scoles, David Pellegrino and Paul Holder vote in favor and councilwoman Cindy Keating and Mayor Bob Hellyer vote in opposition.
A lawsuit was then filed against the three who voted in favor that day and the town by Keating, Hellyer and Drake, which claims the July 1 vote was unlawful because it violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Hellyer has said the decision to rescind the original July 1 vote awarding the bid had nothing to do with the lawsuit.
The current pier was heavily damaged in 2016 because of Hurricane Matthew.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency agreed to grant the town more than $9 million for the project.
Check back for updates.
(2) comments
How does the Mayor who worked at Consensus not cause a conflict of interest. Consensus Construction ,Consensus Real Estate and Consensus Buillders are operated together???
https://consensusgreen.com/additional-services/
if i were on town council, i would not be looking to get re-elected; did they look into the Sea Breeze Fiasco? apparently not..and with $950 thousand as a top project..they must be going to have plenty of sub-contractors lined up to pull this off..surprised FEMA has NOT weighed in on this by now..doesn't look good..
