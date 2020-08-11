Surfside Beach is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for an 18-month extension after the agency agreed to grant the town more than $9 million for construction of a new, revamped fishing pier.
The current pier was decimated in 2016 because of Hurricane Matthew.
As of now, the town must start construction by Oct. 15 or it will lose out on the grant money.
Town Administrator Dennis Pieper said Tuesday that a representative from FEMA has been assigned to work on the case.
That person reached out in response to the extension request, wanting to know about the town’s progress and some other information, and Pieper said he planned to follow up with them.
On Aug. 3, the town council voted 4-3 to approach the agency about the extension.
Additionally, officials that day voted to rescind a controversial 3-2 vote taken July 1 that awarded a bid to Orion Marine Group and FBi Construction for pier construction.
Town leaders have said the town’s rules were violated because the bid information was not advertised in a newspaper.
The project will be open for a rebid for 10 days.
The July 1 vote saw council members Debbie Scoles, David Pellegrino and Paul Holder vote in favor and councilwoman Cindy Keating and Mayor Bob Hellyer vote in opposition.
A lawsuit was then filed against the three who voted in favor that day and the town by Keating, Hellyer and councilman Michael Drake, which claims the July 1 vote was unlawful because it violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Hellyer has said last week’s decision to rescind the vote awarding the bid had nothing to do with the lawsuit.
Check back for updates.
