Surf is expected to be up by 1,000 waves an hour at proposed park

People may be surfing on perfect waves about a mile from the beach once the Great American Surf Park is built in Myrtle Beach.
The surf park with an adjoining amphitheater is expected to be built on the 20-acre tract between the Myrtle Beach Sports Center and Top Golf near Broadway at the Beach.
The land, which is undeveloped, is part of 47 acres between Robert M. Grissom Parkway and Oak Street owned by the city of Myrtle Beach.
On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council approved a 15-year lease on the property allowing the lease to be renewed in five-year increments for a total of 50 years. The city, as the landlord, has the surf park developer on a rent schedule beginning at $180,000 annually with increases throughout the term of the agreement upwards of $424,000 annually in years 46 to 50.
But, Jeff Skelley of American Surf Parks, LLC, said it will be more than a water park. Skelley, the chief executive officer the surf park, is also the founder of Nations Homes II in Myrtle Beach.
He said the park will include restaurants, an 18 bungalow duplex complex with 36 units available for nightly rentals, pools, a skate park, hot tubs, a brewpub, a pier, a childcare area, a rope-less climbing wall with a pool for a landing zone, three cliff diving platforms, volleyball courts, equipment rental shop with surfers there to provide lessons, a 6,000 square foot surf shop and a meeting space to accommodate 300 people.
The surf park part of the complex is a wave system built in a fan shape that can create 1,000 waves each hour. Each surf zone is will be set to create different size waves for the surfers’ skill level marking the six foot and higher waves for experienced surfers.
“When you go to the beach you have to wait, wait, wait for that wave and this place creates the waves for you,” councilman Mike Lowder said adding it helps the city to have the vacant land developed and a city-owned amphitheater built with each creating a footprint to draw visitors.
Skelley said the surf park will be open 349 days a year up to 14 hours a day in the peak season and nine hours a day in the low season. He said he’s looking to hire about 112 people to staff the park complex.
He added he’s looking to secure financing on the $41 million project as the final plans are being drawn. The next step is an 18-month construction phase. Once it’s open, Skelley said it will be the site of surf contest, cliff diving contest, conventions and social gatherings.
City Manager John Pedersen said the city expects to gain an estimated $450,000 annually from just the surf park part of the complex, He said the estimate includes property taxes, business license fees, tourism development fees, hospitality fees and the city’s share of state admissions tax.
Skelley’s presentation to the city council included a $673,000 annual economic impact estimate for the city once the second phase of construction is complete with the bungalows and several of the other attractions.
And then there’s the amphitheater.
Pedersen said the developer is responsible for building the amphitheater, but the city would operate it and maintain ownership.
The amphitheater will be on five acres adjoining the surf park. It will have a 60-foot-by-40-foot stage surrounded by a grassy, sloped area. There will be about 2,000 fixed seats and seating for 8,000 more people on the grassy area.
Skelley estimated the cost of building the amphitheater at $2.65 million that includes the stage, drainage, a roadway, landscaping, irrigation and moving enough spoil dirt to fill 90 Olympic sized swimming pools.
Pedersen said the 295,000 cubic yards of spoil dirt is not suitable to build on and if the city ever wanted to do something with the land it would cost about $2 million to move the spoil dirt.
On Tuesday the council agreed to an incentive voucher for Skelley by allowing him to use the first 10 years of the rent to pay off the $2 million it will cost to move the spoil dirt.
The agreement helps Skelley in the development of the surf park by finding a use for the dirt without being forced to pay to have it hauled it away and it benefits the city by having an amphitheater built, Pedersen said when he originally presented the surf park proposal to the city council in August.
While digging out the area for the surf park and various water features, Skelley will move some of the dirt into the area that will be used for the amphitheater, use some to create a slope on a nearby pond and haul the rest away.
Pedersen had said the dirt was left on the property when Broadway at the Beach was developed in the 1990s.
“Let me close by saying surf’s up,” councilman Phil Render said moments before the council unanimously voted to approve the agreement with the surf park developer.
