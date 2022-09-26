The Horry County Board of Education voted in February to end the HCS Virtual School program, saying they wanted time to come up with a solid plan for a new virtual program.
Monday, the district’s curriculum committee presented a $5.6 million proposal for a new virtual school, which will go to the board for a vote despite most curriculum committee members’ hesitancy to try for a new virtual program at all.
“It was mandated when we did it [before]. We didn’t think of this ourselves, we were forced to do it,” said District 2 board member Sherrie Todd. “I admire our staff, they made it look too easy, and it had to be hard. We lost a lot of teachers this year. I wonder if they could retire or if they quit because they were so frustrated. We put a lot on our teachers staffing this program. I don’t know why we would think about doing it again.”
The new virtual school proposal includes room for a maximum of 1,000 students (120 students in elementary, 350 in middle, and 530 at the high school level), and around 59 staff members. Those staffers would include a director, two assistant principals, three guidance counselors, an instructional coach, a data quality clerk, and a secretary.
The South Carolina Department of Education currently requires virtual programs follow a number of protocols, including ensuring courses are taught by a teacher holding a valid SC teaching certificate, scheduling at least 25 percent of the instruction through live/synchronous instruction, various requirements for periodic assessments and parent/teacher conferences, as well as verification processes for tracking attendance.
Admission to the proposed virtual school would be an application process similar to the one currently used for HCS program schools.
HCS Chief of Academics Boone Myrick said that any proposal the district would decide upon would have to also be submitted for approval by the South Carolina Department of Education first.
This $5.6 million price tag would include curriculum (Florida Virtual School curriculum, while further middle and high school curriculum would be developed over the next three years), staff salaries, and materials. It would not include any sort of building – if the district decided to obtain or reconfigure a current building for virtual school administration use.
Todd noted that currently HCS still has 50 open teaching positions that need to be filled.
“There are 50 teachers we need right now today in brick and mortar, so how can we find these other teachers and staff members to even have a virtual school?” Todd said. “This might be in our future – five or ten years – but I don’t think it’s in our future now.”
The virtual school proposal stated that unlike the previous HCS Virtual School model, teachers would be allowed to teach from home if they wished, or at an existing school building site.
Todd was still not convinced.
“What about the students with 504 plans? That gets real tricky,” Todd said. “I cannot imagine us … this is like creating an entire new school. I can’t imagine us doing that.”
District 7 board member Janice Graham concurred.
“It’s like we’re doing another school or academy, we’re building another airplane so to speak. We already have limited resources and we don’t know what the future holds,” Graham said.
Shanda Allen, of District 11, said that she agreed that a brick and mortar setting was a more successful means of education.
Superintendent Rick Maxey said that conceptually the district has the ability to make this happen, but realistically, they should not.
“We have had the opportunity to learn about virtual in what I would call a pandemic-forced environment. Our teachers and admin stepped up to the plate … under the circumstances they did an excellent job,” Maxey said.
Todd noted there are seven no-cost virtual options for students in South Carolina already.
“I personally don’t see why Horry County should spend almost $6 million per year when this is all free,” Todd said.
District 1 member Russell Freeman was a fervent supporter of HCS Virtual in the beginning, but even he showed misgivings about the proposal.
“I’ve been one to say we should have one. As we see it now, there’s no way we should be doing this,” Freeman said. “Knowing what I know now, even if there were none of those [existing free virtual school] options, I would still say we shouldn’t do the program.”
The proposal will come to the full board later in October for a vote.
