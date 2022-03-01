The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will play seven home games in Conway during the 2022 season, according to the Sun Belt Conference's newly released schedule Tuesday.
The 2022 schedule includes first-ever meetings with four schools in Army, Marshall, Southern Miss and Virginia, and renews old Football Championship Series (FCS) rivalries with Gardner-Webb and James Madison as JMU makes the jump from FCS to FBS, according to CCU.
CCU will open the 2022 schedule with three non-conference home games versus Army on Saturday, Sept. 3, Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 10, and a return game from Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The team will have an open week Oct. 22.
Kickoff times on all games will be announced at a later date.
Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.
Full 2022 schedule
Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Army
2021 Record – 9-4 Independent
All-time vs. Army – First-ever meeting
Last Meeting vs. Army – N/A
Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Gardner-Webb
2021 Record – 4-7, 2-5 Big South (FCS)
All-time vs. Gardner-Webb – Coastal leads 12-2
Last Meeting vs. Gardner-Webb – 10/15/2016 – W, 17-7
Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. Buffalo
2021 Record – 4-8, 2-6 MAC
All-time vs. Buffalo – Coastal leads 1-0
Last Meeting vs. Buffalo – 9/18/2021 – W, 28-25
Thursday, Sept. 22 at Georgia State
2021 Record – 8-5, 6-2 Sun Belt
All-time vs. Georgia State – Georgia State leads 3-2
Last Meeting vs. Georgia State – 11/13/2021 – L, 42-40
Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. Georgia Southern
2021 Record – 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt
All-time vs. Georgia Southern – Georgia Southern leads 5-3
Last Meeting vs. Georgia Southern – 11/6/2021 – W, 28-8
Saturday, Oct. 8 at ULM
2021 Record – 4-6, 2-6 Sun Belt
All-time vs. ULM – ULM leads 3-1
Last Meeting vs. ULM – 10/2/2021 – W, 59-6
Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Old Dominion
2021 Record – 6-7, 5-3 C-USA
All-time vs. ODU – Old Dominion leads 1-0
Last Meeting vs. ODU – 12/1/2012 – L, 63-35
Saturday, Oct. 29 at Marshall
2021 Record – 7-6, 5-3 C-USA
All-time vs. Marshall – First-ever meeting
Last Meeting vs. Marshall – N/A
Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Appalachian State
2021 Record – 10-4, 7-1 Sun Belt
All-time vs. App State – App State leads 7-1
Last Meeting vs. App State – 10/20/2021 – L, 30-27
Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Southern Miss
2021 Record – 3-9, 2-6 C-USA
All-time vs. Southern Miss – First-ever meeting
Last Meeting vs. Southern Miss – N/A
Saturday, Nov. 19 at Virginia
2021 Record – 5-5, 4-5 ACC
All-time vs. Virginia – First-ever meeting
Last Meeting vs. Virginia – N/A
Saturday, Nov. 26 at James Madison
2021 Record – 12-2, 7-1 CAA (FCS)
All-time vs. James Madison – Series is tied at 1-1
Last Meeting vs. James Madison – 9/22/2007 – L, 45-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.