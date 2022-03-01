The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will play seven home games in Conway during the 2022 season, according to the Sun Belt Conference's newly released schedule Tuesday.

The 2022 schedule includes first-ever meetings with four schools in Army, Marshall, Southern Miss and Virginia, and renews old Football Championship Series (FCS) rivalries with Gardner-Webb and James Madison as JMU makes the jump from FCS to FBS, according to CCU.

CCU will open the 2022 schedule with three non-conference home games versus Army on Saturday, Sept. 3, Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 10, and a return game from Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The team will have an open week Oct. 22.

Kickoff times on all games will be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.

Full 2022 schedule

Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Army

2021 Record – 9-4 Independent

All-time vs. Army – First-ever meeting

Last Meeting vs. Army – N/A

Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Gardner-Webb

2021 Record – 4-7, 2-5 Big South (FCS)

All-time vs. Gardner-Webb – Coastal leads 12-2

Last Meeting vs. Gardner-Webb – 10/15/2016 – W, 17-7

Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. Buffalo

2021 Record – 4-8, 2-6 MAC

All-time vs. Buffalo – Coastal leads 1-0

Last Meeting vs. Buffalo – 9/18/2021 – W, 28-25

Thursday, Sept. 22 at Georgia State

2021 Record – 8-5, 6-2 Sun Belt

All-time vs. Georgia State – Georgia State leads 3-2

Last Meeting vs. Georgia State – 11/13/2021 – L, 42-40

Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. Georgia Southern

2021 Record – 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt

All-time vs. Georgia Southern – Georgia Southern leads 5-3

Last Meeting vs. Georgia Southern – 11/6/2021 – W, 28-8

Saturday, Oct. 8 at ULM