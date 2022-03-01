CCU Football 2021

File photo by Ian Livingston Brooking.

 Ian Livingston Brooking ian.brooking@myhorrynews.com

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will play seven home games in Conway during the 2022 season, according to the Sun Belt Conference's newly released schedule Tuesday.

The 2022 schedule includes first-ever meetings with four schools in Army, Marshall, Southern Miss and Virginia, and renews old Football Championship Series (FCS) rivalries with Gardner-Webb and James Madison as JMU makes the jump from FCS to FBS, according to CCU.

CCU will open the 2022 schedule with three non-conference home games versus Army on Saturday, Sept. 3, Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 10, and a return game from Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The team will have an open week Oct. 22.

Kickoff times on all games will be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.

Full 2022 schedule

Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Army

2021 Record – 9-4 Independent

All-time vs. Army – First-ever meeting

Last Meeting vs. Army – N/A

Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Gardner-Webb

2021 Record – 4-7, 2-5 Big South (FCS)

All-time vs. Gardner-Webb – Coastal leads 12-2

Last Meeting vs. Gardner-Webb – 10/15/2016 – W, 17-7

Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. Buffalo

2021 Record – 4-8, 2-6 MAC

All-time vs. Buffalo – Coastal leads 1-0

Last Meeting vs. Buffalo – 9/18/2021 – W, 28-25

Thursday, Sept. 22 at Georgia State

2021 Record – 8-5, 6-2 Sun Belt

All-time vs. Georgia State – Georgia State leads 3-2

Last Meeting vs. Georgia State – 11/13/2021 – L, 42-40

Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. Georgia Southern

2021 Record – 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt

All-time vs. Georgia Southern – Georgia Southern leads 5-3

Last Meeting vs. Georgia Southern – 11/6/2021 – W, 28-8

Saturday, Oct. 8 at ULM

2021 Record – 4-6, 2-6 Sun Belt

All-time vs. ULM – ULM leads 3-1

Last Meeting vs. ULM – 10/2/2021 – W, 59-6

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Old Dominion

2021 Record – 6-7, 5-3 C-USA

All-time vs. ODU – Old Dominion leads 1-0

Last Meeting vs. ODU – 12/1/2012 – L, 63-35

Saturday, Oct. 29 at Marshall

2021 Record – 7-6, 5-3 C-USA

All-time vs. Marshall – First-ever meeting

Last Meeting vs. Marshall – N/A

Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Appalachian State

2021 Record – 10-4, 7-1 Sun Belt

All-time vs. App State – App State leads 7-1

Last Meeting vs. App State – 10/20/2021 – L, 30-27

Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Southern Miss

2021 Record – 3-9, 2-6 C-USA

All-time vs. Southern Miss – First-ever meeting

Last Meeting vs. Southern Miss – N/A

Saturday, Nov. 19 at Virginia

2021 Record – 5-5, 4-5 ACC

All-time vs. Virginia – First-ever meeting

Last Meeting vs. Virginia – N/A

Saturday, Nov. 26 at James Madison

2021 Record – 12-2, 7-1 CAA (FCS)

All-time vs. James Madison – Series is tied at 1-1

Last Meeting vs. James Madison – 9/22/2007 – L, 45-10

Reach Hannah Strong Oskin at 843-488-7242 or follow her on Twitter @HannahSOskin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.