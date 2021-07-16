A Sumter man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday for stabbing a man in Myrtle Beach last year, the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced Friday.
Kenneth O’Neill, 26, of Mullins, pleaded guilty to a December 2020 stabbing of a North Carolina man, according to a release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
The stabbing took place early in the morning on Dec. 2, 2020, at a motel in Myrtle Beach. Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a call at 2:47 a.m. They found the victim in the lobby with multiple stab wounds in his head and neck.
Investigators later learned that O’Neill had lured the victim to the motel. As the both of them were ascending the stairwell, he attacked and stabbed the victim numerous times before the victim was able to escape and contact the police. Authorities arrested O’Neil several blocks away from the motel.
“The quick response of officers was a major factor in being able to bring this case to a swift and just conclusion,” said assistant solicitor O’Bryan Martin who prosecuted this case. “We owe a special thank you to the officers and detectives with the Myrtle Beach Police Department who went above and beyond to help bring the defendant to justice.”
The defendant will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence and is not eligible for parole because this incident is considered a serious and violent offense under South Carolina law.
O’Neill had been released on parole in May 2020 after serving nearly 12 years for a similar offense.
