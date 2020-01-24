A Conway Middle School student was struck by a vehicle at a bus stop Friday morning, Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. The student was taken to the hospital.
The crash happened near Inland Drive, Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
A school bus was on Highway 19 when a minivan disregarded the bus’ stop arm and hit a student who was walking to the bus.
The driver of the minivan has been charged with disregarding a school bus stop arm, Collins said.
