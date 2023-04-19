An impassioned crowd at Myrtle Beach’s Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place cheered and chanted for United States-born bodybuilder Bobby Thompson Wednesday afternoon as he deadlifted over 800 pounds off the ground using his own raw strength.
Thompson won first place in the dead lift machine event.
The 2023 World’s Strongest Man contest kicked off day one of it’s qualifiers in Myrtle Beach as locals and visitors gathered to watch athletes push their bodies to the limit.
The first day consisted of three events in which six groups of five athletes competed. The challenges included a loading race, a competition that tests how quickly contestants can move five 200-pound-plus objects, including a sandbag husafell, an anvil, two log bundles and another sandbag within 90 seconds.
In the following deadlift machine event, athletes were tasked with hoisting increasingly heavy barrels off the ground with the goal to complete as many reps as possible within the 75-second time limit. The weights were as heavy as 835 pounds.
Thompson’s group was the first to compete. Although strongmen like Georgia-born athlete Konstantine Janashia managed to complete up to six reps, it was Thompson who managed to complete the seventh and heftiest rep, earning him six points for his participation in the event.
As fans cheered, Thompson took the hat he was wearing and gave it to a child in the crowd.
For many fans in the audience, the passion for the World’s Strongest Man and strongman competitions in general pushes them to want to become strongmen themselves.
Brock Carter from Cartersville, North Carolina, said he was previously into powerlifting before watching a documentary in 2017 on English bodybuilder Eddie Hall’s journey to become the World’s Strongest Man, which got him into watching the competitions.
“What’s special about it is the display of strength and power," Carter said. “And it takes a lot of skill too. It’s not just about raw power.”
Luke Herman of Charleston said he worked the night shift before the first day of competition, got off work at 4 a.m., picked up his girlfriend and drove straight to the event. When he got there and realized how crowded the viewing area was, he drove down the street to Home Depot and purchased a step ladder to get the best view.
“Now, everyone’s showing up with them,” Herman said. “Tomorrow, I expect to see like 50 of them.”
Semi-professional Spanish strongman Juan Ferrer Cassanova said he hopes to spread the news of the World’s Strongest Man in Spanish for his fans on social media.
“No one else talks about the sport of strongman in Spanish besides me, media-wise. It is not popular there,” Cassanova said. “I am a semi-professional strongman because there is no pro level in Spain.”
Cassanova said the best advice he has for people just starting the strongman journey is to practice, practice, practice.
“The young people lack strength and patience – they don’t want to put in the time," he said. "They want results now and this isn’t a sport that you can just be great at right away. You have to train for the long run and it is a sport that takes a lot of time to build strength and to continue getting better at – years even. …You can’t buy strength, only time and trainer will get you there."
The World’s Strongest Man competition continues it’s qualifying events Thursday, with the top two athletes with the most points in each heat moving on to the finals on Saturday and Sunday. Out of the 10 competitors in the finals, the one with the highest points at the end will be crowned the 2023 World’s Strongest Man.
