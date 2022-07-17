A new strip mall, laundromat and storage facility could be coming to the city of Conway if council approves an annexation and rezoning requests in the upcoming weeks.

The city’s planning commission recommended approval Thursday to rezone a property for a proposed strip mall on Shoffner Road and a request to annex property for Pinnacle Storage off U.S. 501 near Old Dunn Lane.

Here’s a breakdown of the requests:

Strip mall

Soriano Holdings LLC, represented by Joseph Guidera, the applicant of the proposed strip mall on Shoffner, is asking the city to rezone .65 acres from the professional zoning district to highway commercial. The property is currently vacant and located behind Food Lion on S.C. 701. According to city records, the proposed strip mall would include five retail units.

The city’s comprehensive plan identifies the future of the property as industrial development.

City council is expected to take a first reading on the request Monday.

Storage units

Pinnacle Storage of Conway LLC is hoping to annex 20.7 acres on U.S. 501 near Old Dunn Road and rezone the property from Horry County high bulk retail and commercial forest agriculture to City of Conway light industrial.

The company applied through Horry County for permits to build five self-storage units on the property, according to planning records. The county proceeded toward issuing permits to Pinnacle, but an adjacent property has since been annexed into Conway’s city limits, which opened the door for Pinnacle to annex in.

City council passed first reading on the item unanimously during its July 5 meeting. The council will hold a second reading on the item after its certificate of occupancy has been issued, said June Wood, Conway’s spokesperson.

Laundromat