A new strip mall, laundromat and storage facility could be coming to the city of Conway if council approves an annexation and rezoning requests in the upcoming weeks.
The city’s planning commission recommended approval Thursday to rezone a property for a proposed strip mall on Shoffner Road and a request to annex property for Pinnacle Storage off U.S. 501 near Old Dunn Lane.
Here’s a breakdown of the requests:
Strip mall
Soriano Holdings LLC, represented by Joseph Guidera, the applicant of the proposed strip mall on Shoffner, is asking the city to rezone .65 acres from the professional zoning district to highway commercial. The property is currently vacant and located behind Food Lion on S.C. 701. According to city records, the proposed strip mall would include five retail units.
The city’s comprehensive plan identifies the future of the property as industrial development.
City council is expected to take a first reading on the request Monday.
Storage units
Pinnacle Storage of Conway LLC is hoping to annex 20.7 acres on U.S. 501 near Old Dunn Road and rezone the property from Horry County high bulk retail and commercial forest agriculture to City of Conway light industrial.
The company applied through Horry County for permits to build five self-storage units on the property, according to planning records. The county proceeded toward issuing permits to Pinnacle, but an adjacent property has since been annexed into Conway’s city limits, which opened the door for Pinnacle to annex in.
City council passed first reading on the item unanimously during its July 5 meeting. The council will hold a second reading on the item after its certificate of occupancy has been issued, said June Wood, Conway’s spokesperson.
Laundromat
The planning commission will hold a public hearing on Aug. 4 for a request to rezone about 3.5 acres at 1003 Creel St. for a potential laundromat, according to city records. The property is located just off 9th Avenue.
The applicant Keith O. Skinner — the agent for Your Neighborhood Child Development Center, LLC — initially filed an application to annex the parcel in 2021, along with a request to rezone to professional in order to install a child day care center expansion on the site, city records state. Skinner is now asking the city to rezone the property from professional to neighborhood commercial. There are no other neighborhood commercial properties in this area, according to planning department records.
Since the annexation and rezoning, planning department documents state plans for the property have changed and Skinner has applied for a building permit to construct a laundromat on the property. The planning staff found that is not a use allowed within the professional zoning district, which is intended to accommodate office, institutional and residential types of properties.
After a public hearing at the next planning commission meeting, Conway City Council is expected to take a vote on the request during its Aug. 15 meeting. The request will require two favorable votes in order for the rezoning to be approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.