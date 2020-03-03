A woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado waived extradition during a brief hearing Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach Municipal Court.
Law enforcement will transport Letecia Lynn Stauch, 36, to Colorado, where she faces charges of first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust, second-degree child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence. She faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.
At a news conference, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder announced police arrested Stauch in Myrtle Beach around 8 a.m. Monday. She is accused of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch. Authorities suspect Gannon is dead, but have not found his body.
The FBI, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and Myrtle Beach and Horry County police departments were involved with Stauch’s arrest.
A Myrtle Beach police report said officers responded to 1100 Coastal Grand Circle Monday to assist FBI agents. Authorities awaited the arrival of Stauch at that location. Upon her arrival, Stauch was taken into custody without incident.
Police have also not released details about how authorities believe Gannon was killed or elaborated on what led to his stepmother being charged in the homicide. Letecia Stauch’s arrest warrants have been sealed, authorities said.
Gannon left his Colorado home to walk to the home of a friend on Jan. 27, according to what his stepmother told authorities.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera showed the child and his stepmother get into a red pickup truck in the driveway of their home. About four hours later, the truck returned to the house and Letecia Stauch got out of the vehicle alone.
Gannon was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. His mother and grandparents still live in this area.
Since Gannon's disappearance, family members have pleaded for community members to come forward with information on the case. Monday marked five weeks since authorities in Colorado began searching for the child.
Stauch was held in the Myrtle Beach jail on a fugitive from justice warrant. Authorities transported her to J. Reuben Long Detention Center in the Conway area.
Now that Stauch has waived extradition, authorities in Colorado have a few weeks to transport her to that state.
During her brief appearance in a municipal courtroom Tuesday, she told Myrtle Beach City Judge Clifford Welsh that "since the beginning" she hasn’t had an opportunity to speak to an attorney.
“I didn’t run from you guys,” she said. “I don’t have any trouble with you guys.”
Stauch is a former employee of Horry County Schools, according to a district spokeswoman. She served as a paraprofessional from November 2010 until 2012, when she began teaching special education for the district, until her resignation on June 29, 2015.
Horry County court records list Stauch’s address as a location on Farm Lake Drive, which is in Carolina Forest’s The Farm community.
During Monday's news conference, Gannon's mother Landen Hiott said tearfully that justice will be served.
"I will make sure justice is served," she said, "because my boy did not deserve any of this."
