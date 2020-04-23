The time has come for the Conway Chamber of Commerce to give the City of Conway its decision about a possible move.
That’s the result of a discussion Monday night with architect Billy Connell with SMHa Architects, the group that’s planning a new Conway City Hall.
The group delivered its first drawing to city staff in November of 2019, when the idea was first presented to build the new $15.8 million to $20.5 million building beside the old City Hall, facing Main Street and using the space where the chamber of commerce building is.
The city owns the property that the chamber’s building is on, and the chamber leases the building from the city. The lease could have as many as 14 years left on it.
City staff met with the chamber board shortly after council got its first look at the drawing and explained the problem.
The chamber then appointed a committee, headed by Delan Stevens, to look into possibilities for a chamber move that included building a new office, moving into the old City Hall or finding another building to rent.
At this year’s budget retreat, council looked at a substitute plan for the new city hall that reconfigured the building, moved it back closer to Laurel Street and required closing Scarborough Alley. The new drawing spares the chamber building, but several council members think it crowds some of the buildings too much and they worry that closing Scarborough Alley will worsen traffic on Main Street.
Councilman Shane Hubbard worries that, along with the closing of the road that peels off Main Street and runs beside the Main Street Bridge to Second Avenue, motorists who miss turning onto Third Avenue could be forced to travel all the way to S.C. 90 before they could turn around and come back.
Connell went over the pros and cons of each drawing with the council Monday night.
Several good points of the first drawing include its presence on Main Street, connection with the garden walk and riverfront, preservation of Scarborough Alley, room for expansion and minimal impact on the utility corridor.
The downside is it calls for the removal of the Chamber building.
Some council members had first bucked at the low number of parking spaces this design shows, Connell says now the plan can be modified enough to get about 90 parking spaces that, he says, isn’t many fewer than are there now.
Several positive things about the second option include keeping the chamber, creating about 121 parking spaces, maintaining the Main Street presence and keeping connectivity with the garden walk and the riverfront.
The negatives include giving away Scarborough Alley, negatively impacting Main Street traffic and adding challenges for expansion.
Connell suggested using a city-owned building on Main Street beside the old City Hall as an interim location for the chamber until it could move into the old City Hall.
He said Monday he hoped to foster some dialogue about what is the best use of the site.
City Administrator Adam Emrick told council that city staff asked Connell to meet again with them to make sure that the architects are in line with what council wants.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy repeated a concern she has previously shared, and that’s flooding. She worries about building a city hall that will hopefully last at least 50 years, preferably more, in an area that she believes could eventually flood. She thinks the problem will be the same if the building faces Main Street or Laurel Street.
Connell pointed out that the site is not in a hazardous flood zone now, and the building will be built using best stormwater practices, some of which they’ve been using in Charleston. He also said the grounds could be fitted with swales to lessen the impact of flooding.
Councilwoman Jean Timbes thinks using the current chamber parking area as a turn into the city hall puts it too close to the bridge.
Councilman William Goldfinch wondered if the S.C. Department of Transportation will allow the city to close the road beside the bridge and John Poston with SMHa said the road is totally under the state’s control, adding that they had not approached state officials yet because they wanted a nod from the city before they did that.
Goldfinch said he hasn’t gotten any firm answer from the chamber about what they want to do, and he wants to give them a clear message that they need to answer.
Connell volunteered to engage with the chamber and help them decide exactly what they need and to learn if they see any merit in the first drawing.
Timbes sees the possibility of a nice entrance on Main Street if the city tears down the building that it recently bought beside the current city hall.
Connell told council that the first drawing has always been the preferred plan for the architects, but they need to resolve the issues with the chamber.
Councilman Alex Hyman agreed that there needs to be another meeting with the chamber to determine what they want to do, or not do, letting Connell be the intermediary.
Goldfinch thought sending Connell was useless unless they were sure about the chamber’s wishes.
He said if they’re dead-set on staying, there isn’t much reason for a conversation.
Council then voted unanimously to send the administrator to talk with the chamber, leaving room for more discussions.
If staff sees there is room for discussion, they’ll offer Connell’s services to them.
“I think I have my marching orders to move forward,” Emrick said.
After the meeting, the chamber’s executive vice president, Kelli James, says she got a call from Emrick asking for a meeting with chamber representatives. They set a virtual meeting for Monday that will include her, Stevens and Emrick.
James says the chamber’s initial decision was to move, but now that more options have been presented, like the possibility of the chamber moving into the city’s finance office, she thinks the decision is fluid.
“I think at this point we’re open to options. It’s just finding out what suits the city best as far as their needs while at the same time accommodating the chamber,” she said.
She prefers a long-term home for the chamber that looks out for the needs of the chamber’s members. Of course, she said, a final decision will have to come from the chamber’s board.
Council has been presented two options for the size of the building. A 36,000-square-foot building with two floors is estimated to cost $15.8 million and a three-story building, coming in at 50,000-square-feet, providing room for future growth and perhaps some leasing to other organizations early on, is estimated at $20.5 million.
The plan also includes a garden, the current fountain, a secure entrance for people reporting for court, plus other amenities.
