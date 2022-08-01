Former long-serving Conway City Councilwoman Jean Timbes got the shock of her life recently when she was presented the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor.
Timbes said several members of her family came to visit and together they headed to the Crooked Oak in Downtown Conway for supper. When they arrived, she noticed that all of the members of the current city council were there. At some point she saw S.C. Senator Luke Rankin headed toward her.
“I still didn’t put two and two together,” she said.
After a few minutes, Timbes, her children and grandchildren, all of the members of Conway City Council, along with city staff members, Administrator Adam Emrick, deputy administrators Mary Catherine Hyman and John Rogers and public information officer June Wood, all gathered for the momentous presentation.
Timbes was nominated for the award by S.C. Senator Luke Rankin, who also presented the award.
Rankin said Timbes was deserving of the prestigious award, pointing out that not everyone who is nominated receives it. Although a committee vets the nominee, the Governor alone has the final say on who receives it.
As for Timbes, he said, she warranted the award due to her contributions to the city, business and education, as well as service to others. In her role as a council member, she touched the lives of many people not just in Conway, but across the State, Rankin said.
He called Timbes a “classy lady” and said she had a great career working on behalf of Conway making it the successful town that it is today, working together with others and showing great vision, great persistence and great faith in seeing things through.
In addition to her years in council, Timbes is also a retired master teacher of mathematics with the Horry County School District. However, during five of her teaching years she was on loan to the State of South Carolina for its traveling teacher program that took her into low achieving districts working to lift their academic levels.
Although she was forced to travel in that position, she said, “It was the best time I ever had in my life.”
She remembers seeing progress everyday while she was working in this capacity, which she said means a lot when working with children.
As for her time on council, she was involved with several achievements that she points to as things she’s most pleased to have helped bring to Conway.
Atop her list of these things is getting rid of the ash ponds at the Grainger Steam Plant. She contends that if they had stayed, they would have brought contaminated water and soil.
The second thing she points to is getting the downtown wiring dropped underground.
“I think that so changed the look of downtown. It didn’t look cluttered anymore,” she said.
She is also looking toward the building of Perimeter Road planned to take motorists around Conway ending at U.S. 701 South.
She expects to see it done, but she just doesn’t know when that might happen.
Timbes also likes to think she was instrumental in starting Conway’s Christmas Light event, and she definitely helped oversee the Conway Critters that are found in downtown and along the Riverwalk. Although the Riverwalk was already in place when she joined council, she says the Riverfront Park was created during her tenure.
She is a longtime member of Conway’s First United Methodist Church and has been a garden club member. She also served on the Waccamaw Council of Governments that oversees three counties.
One of her strongest involvements has been with the Conway High School Foundation that is reviving its awards banquet in September.
What’s next
Timbes says she is selling her home and will be moving to a retirement community, Laurel Crest, in West Columbia soon.
She is excited about her move because it will take her close to one of her sons.
“Columbia’s a little bit of home to me, too. I was born in Columbia. I have relatives there and friends. I’m not going to a foreign land. I just know it’s time I took matters in hand,” she said.
