Authorities arrested a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with a suspected drunk driver while off duty.
David Andrew Eck is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to a news release from the state Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
The 51-year-old was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday morning and was later released after posting bail, online jail records show. Bond was set at $500.
Eck was arrested in connection to an incident on May 5 in the Myrtle Beach area, officials said.
While off duty, Eck purportedly saw someone driving erratically, according to an arrest warrant. That person’s vehicle is alleged to have crossed the center line, forcing Eck “off the roadway,” the warrant said. Eck reported the incident to Myrtle Beach police and followed the person home.
At the home, an altercation ensued. A witness told police Eck struck the suspected drunk driver in the head and rubbed his face into the ground.
SLED investigated the case following a request from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.
