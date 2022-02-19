State Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford announced a campaign for a fifth term Friday evening in a politico-heavy fundraiser at Freewoods Farm.
Gathering in an airy barn on the property, dozens of Horry County residents schmoozed and helped themselves to southern barbecue as Crawford was endorsed by an all-star Republican lineup, including Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas.
“We could not have a better representative in any part of this state than we do with Heather,” McMaster said, introducing Crawford.
As a member of the Horry County delegation, which represents the fastest growing region of the state and one of its key tourist destinations, Crawford wields unique influence in the General Assembly.
She serves on the powerful Ways and Means Committee and is also an important ally to the governor, who is asking for a cumulative $350 million from Myrtle Beach-area localities to build an interstate that would connect the region to I-95.
Speaking at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce in October, McMaster said the proposal, known as I-73, would facilitate tourism, diversify industry and provide an additional evacuation route during natural disasters.
Many have deemed current roadways a safety hazard after traffic pileups during Hurricane Florence obstructed outgoing residents and incoming aid.
In her speech, Crawford thanked McMaster for helping to further flood mitigation and disaster response by establishing the S.C. Floodwater Commission in 2019 via executive order, which produced a report that has informed ongoing policy efforts.
“This issue is huge for our area,” she said. “We have done the research, we have done the reports. Out of the Floodwater Commission was born the South Carolina Office of Resilience and many other proposals and flood mitigation projects that we are doing now.”
In an interview at Friday’s event, state Rep. Case Brittain, R-Myrtle Beach, said he admired Crawford’s focus on improving Hurricane preparation.
“Something that Heather’s really focused on has been making sure that we get flood resiliency going,” Brittain said, citing infrastructure as a component. “That we try to take care of people here…to make sure that (2018) doesn’t happen again.”
Due to intergovernmental holdups, the status of I-73 is currently unclear.
While Myrtle Beach pledged $126 million over 30 years to the interstate, and North Myrtle Beach $1.7 million annually for an unspecified duration, Horry County Council voted against committing $126 million to the project.
Earlier this week, some county council members criticized an I-73 mailer that was distributed by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. The mailer outlined the importance of the interstate as an evacuation route, but council members said some of its claims were false. The chamber stood by its mailer.
Notably, Crawford’s husband, Cam Crawford, was one of the county councilmen who has supported committing county funds to I-73.
Heather Ammons Crawford declined to be interviewed after Friday’s event.
Governor speaks
In his wide-ranging speech, McMaster highlighted some of the hot-button issues set to play out over the election cycle.
“We ain’t gonna have a vaccine mandate,” he said, to a roaring applause. “We believe in freedom for the people.”
He then claimed that the federal government had asked him to deploy the S.C. National Guard to suppress Trump supporters.
“I got a call today from Washington that asked me to please send a hundred of our National Guardsmen to Washington D.C. in order to control the Trumpers who are coming to Washington to protest,” McMaster said. “So what would you have said if they asked you?”
After the audience yelled “no,” he said, “Well that’s what I said, except I had a prefix (sic) on it. It was, 'Hell no!'”
Turning his speech to federal policy, McMaster accused U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland of using the FBI to surveil parents that protest education policy.
“The attorney general of the United States asked the FBI to set up a network to contact local people to be sure to monitor internally those parents that are going to be making trouble in the schools,” he said.
“I just cannot believe they got the southern border wide open,” he continued, adding that he had visited “Trump’s beautiful wall in El Paso.” “We got people and they're not just going over the border…they’re coming over the South Carolina border. They’re coming to the East Coast.”
“They’re coming here and bringing drugs, no telling what they’ll do,” he added.
Trump will loom large over the region’s congressional race as state Rep. Russell Fry, R-Surfside Beach, seeks to unseat U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, a five-term incumbent who has incurred substantial backlash for voting to impeach the former president a week after the Capitol riot.
Fry, who was in attendance at Friday’s event, received Trump’s coveted endorsement earlier this month.
Rice did not attend the fundraiser.
