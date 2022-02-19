State Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford announced a campaign for a fifth term Friday evening in a politico-heavy fundraiser at Freewoods Farm.

Gathering in an airy barn on the property, dozens of Horry County residents schmoozed and helped themselves to southern barbecue as Crawford was endorsed by an all-star Republican lineup, including Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas.

“We could not have a better representative in any part of this state than we do with Heather,” McMaster said, introducing Crawford.

As a member of the Horry County delegation, which represents the fastest growing region of the state and one of its key tourist destinations, Crawford wields unique influence in the General Assembly.

She serves on the powerful Ways and Means Committee and is also an important ally to the governor, who is asking for a cumulative $350 million from Myrtle Beach-area localities to build an interstate that would connect the region to I-95.

Speaking at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce in October, McMaster said the proposal, known as I-73, would facilitate tourism, diversify industry and provide an additional evacuation route during natural disasters.

Many have deemed current roadways a safety hazard after traffic pileups during Hurricane Florence obstructed outgoing residents and incoming aid.

In her speech, Crawford thanked McMaster for helping to further flood mitigation and disaster response by establishing the S.C. Floodwater Commission in 2019 via executive order, which produced a report that has informed ongoing policy efforts.

“This issue is huge for our area,” she said. “We have done the research, we have done the reports. Out of the Floodwater Commission was born the South Carolina Office of Resilience and many other proposals and flood mitigation projects that we are doing now.”

In an interview at Friday’s event, state Rep. Case Brittain, R-Myrtle Beach, said he admired Crawford’s focus on improving Hurricane preparation.