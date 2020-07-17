State House Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, was honored at an awards ceremony held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Marina Inn at Grand Dunes in Myrtle Beach. Clemmons was presented the Thomas Jefferson Freedom Award from the American Legislative Exchange Council. The award is given each year to an individual who the organization believes has effectively worked to further the principles of free markets, limited government, federalism and individual liberty. Past recipients include men and women of the United States Armed Forces and President Ronald Reagan.