Longtime state Rep. Alan Clemmons is set to resign from public office.
The Myrtle Beach Republican, who was first elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in 2002, announced his resignation Friday.
He recently defeated fellow attorney Case Brittain in the June 9 Republican primary and faced no opposition heading into November’s general election.
While he could not be reached by phone, Clemmons wrote in a letter to state Speaker of the House Jay Lucas that during “the waning days of the most recent Primary Election,” he was “afforded the opportunity to represent clients in my law practice that would take significant time away from my duties in Columbia.”
He highlighted how a lawmaker post affects one’s time spent with family and toward a profession, stating his decision to resign was made “after significant reflection and prayer with my family.”
Clemmons had served as chairman of the state House’s rules committee and on the Ways and Means Committee ahead of Friday's announcement. He was the American Legislative Exchange Council’s national board chairman last year.
During the past few years, Clemmons unsuccessfully pursued the city attorney position in Myrtle Beach and the 15th Circuit public defender job. He was one of five finalists for the Horry County administrator post, but he withdrew his name from consideration.
Brittain said he is once again vying for the District 107 seat and hopes to build on the foundation Clemmons established.
“My vision hasn’t changed,” he said.
In Clemmons’ letter, he touted his success in decreasing taxes and government fees; eliminating “regulatory hurdles to empower successful small businesses;” and upping confidence and security in regard to elections.
He also highlighted the state legislature “leading dozens of other states in demonstrating tangible support for our state's, and country's great ally and trading partner, Israel, by refusing to open our state's doors of commerce to those businesses that support economic boycotts of the Jewish nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.