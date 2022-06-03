The new Horry County Emergency Operations Center wasn’t finished by the start of hurricane season, but county officials expect the $16 million project will be ready before the season’s peak.
“That’s the hope,” said Randy Webster, the county’s assistant administrator over public safety. “I don’t think that’ll change. I feel pretty solid that we will be in there [by] mid-July. … The challenge is if a storm comes up and we’re about ready to go but we’re not quite there [with the new building]. Do we stay here? That’ll be a back and forth that I hope we don’t have to have. But I’m confident no matter where [the EOC is], we’ll be fine.”
The Atlantic hurricane season began Wednesday and runs through Nov. 30. The peak of the season is in September.
When a storm strikes, the county sets up a hub for managing operations. The EOC becomes central command for all county departments and some state agencies as they coordinate the disaster response.
Historically, that hub has been at the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building in Conway. But that facility is not designed to withstand winds over 100 mph. It also sits in a low-lying area and its parking lot has flooded during some recent hurricanes. The area surrounding the M.L. Brown is so swampy that flooding has at times cut off access to key roads.
For nearly a decade, Webster urged county officials to build a new center. That need was highlighted in 2018 when county officials learned of the M.L. Brown building's low wind resistance. They made that discovery just before Hurricane Florence hit the East Coast.
The new EOC is designed to withstand a Category 5 storm (160 mph winds) and powerful earthquakes. Spanning about 41,000 square feet, it is constructed on higher ground near the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to avoid flooding. The building has a backup power system and a backup water supply.
“It’s built to be on its own, self-sustaining, for three to five days if everything went off around us,” Webster said. “And [it would] still be able to function and manage the issues going on with the hurricane.”
When the building isn’t serving as a hurricane hub, it will be the new headquarters of the county’s emergency management and 911 offices. The county’s police department and Horry County Fire-Rescue will not move from their existing facility, and the space that had been occupied by the emergency management and 911 staffs will be used for training.
Fortunately, Webster said switching locations won't require much moving because so much of the equipment will be new.
With hurricane season already here, county and state officials are also urging residents to be prepared.
“The price of living in paradise as we do is that we have to abide with what nature sends our way,” Gov. Henry McMaster said during a visit to Conway on Friday.
McMaster met with county emergency management staff and other local and state leaders to discuss the 2022 hurricane season.
Statewide preparations in the Palmetto State started back in February, said Lt. Col. Travis Manley of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Officials across the state have been conducting numerous meetings and holding tabletop discussions for the past three months.
Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.
While predictions from NOAA were released three months after South Carolina officials started their preparations, S.C. Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said the preparation procedures have not changed.
“We have to prepared with whatever the weather service tells us. We just have to do that,” Stinson said.
South Carolinians are no stranger to hurricanes impacting their homes, although the state was spared last year. Still, officials are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.
“Everybody in the room probably knows that we’re probably most likely going to have some kind of hurricane activity in South Carolina this year,” Stinson said. “It doesn’t mean we will have a direct landfall, but it’s likely one of those storms is going to come past us fairly close at least.”
After NOAA released its predictions last week, Stephen Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, said the northeast region of South Carolina is “well overdue” for a major hurricane.
“Treat this year like it’s a variant of Hugo that comes back,” Pfaff said, referring to the Category 4 storm that hit the state in 1989. He said the area is about 10 years overdue for a major hurricane.
While systems like Florence in 2018 and Matthew in 2016 caused devastating local flooding, they were Category 1 hurricanes when they made landfall in the Carolinas.
Stinson reiterated three key concepts for locals and tourists to remember should a hurricane make its way to the South Carolina coast.
“Know your zone. Prepare your home. Remember your route,” he said. “All three of those are important for this year’s hurricane season, which is already ongoing.”
Horry County has three hurricane evacuation zones. They are known as Zone A, Zone B and Zone C. Depending on the severity of a storm, the governor could order an evacuation for some or all of the zones. In 2018, all three zones were evacuated for Hurricane Florence.
Zone A covers all areas east of U.S. Business 17 (Kings Highway) up to the U.S. 17 intersection and all areas east of U.S. 17 to the northern county line. Zone B encompasses all areas south of S.C. 707 and Longwood Drive, including all areas in Longwood Plantation (Blackmoor) to the Waccamaw River and all areas between U.S. 17 and U.S. 17 Business. Zone C covers all areas between U.S. 701 and S.C. 544 south of Browns Chapel Avenue and Highway 814, plus all areas east of S.C. 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway) to S.C. 90 and all areas east of S.C. 90 to the county line.
Horry County’s population has grown by more than 30% since 2010, and county officials know many newcomers may not be familiar with the county’s evacuation zones and who would be affected if an evacuation order is issued.
But Webster noted that most of the growth the county has seen has been in areas that aren’t in an evacuation zone. He stressed that those residents need to make plans, too. For example, a powerful hurricane can cause widespread power outages, not just along the coast.
“You’re not in a mandatory evacuation zone, but are you prepared to be without power for a week or more?" Webster asked. "That in general just ruins everybody’s day when you don’t have power for all that time. … Think about what it would take to prepare for that. Do I have enough non-perishable food items, water, stuff for my pets, stuff for my family members, maybe my elderly family members? And you start putting all that together, start processing it, and it’s like, ‘Well, maybe it would be best if I weren’t here.’ … I would just encourage folks to start thinking about that now and figure out what they feel like they’re going to do, and then prepare accordingly for that. Because waiting until the storm comes up, supplies will be hard to find. They’re hard enough as it is now.”
One major concern with this hurricane season is the price of gas. As of Friday afternoon, AAA reports the average price of gas in Myrtle Beach is $4.37, up near 60 cents from a month ago. AAA reports the average price across the state is $4.36.
If a state of emergency is declared, then McMaster said the price gouging laws will go into effect. He also encouraged people to always listen to emergency management officials.
“Keep your eyes and ears open, listen to the news for the alerts,” he said. “You do not want to go out in the middle of the night with the wind blowing and be out of gas. So be careful.”
This is the seventh consecutive year NOAA has predicted an above-average season in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Alex is already brewing in the Gulf and predicted to move across the southern portion of Florida over the weekend.
Moving forward, Manley said officials will continue to hold meetings and tabletop discussions throughout June, as well as a full-scale exercise that will test the reversals of several major roadways across the state.
Those roadways include U.S. 501 and S.C. 544, I-26 in the Charleston, Columbia and Orangeburg areas, and U.S. 21 and U.S. 378 in the southern region of the state.
These exercises are scheduled for June 9 and will not shut down roadways. Rather, the exercise will be a simulation and officials will be staging assets on the shoulders of the respective roads.
With the Carolina Country Music Fest starting on the same day of the exercise, officials urge motorists to use caution while navigating the roadways.
“We just ask the public pay attention to the first responders and DOT personnel out there doing this exercise,” Manley said.
