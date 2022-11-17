The Starlight Stitchers had a nice surprise for the forty-four veterans in their church Sunday morning in what turned out to be an emotional time for some of them.
The nineteen stitchers, who had been working since April on quilted throw coverlets, presented them one at a time to the veterans who knew something was up when they went to Jamestown Baptist Church Sunday morning, but they didn’t know what it was, according to Gladys Allen, a member and coordinator of the stitching group.
Veterans who were not able to attend Sunday’s service will get home visits from the ladies.
Pastor Jamey Collins was impressed with the ceremony and the response of the veterans. He said one texted him after he got home saying it was the best Veteran’s Day service he’d ever attended.
Collins said in the past the biggest thing they’d ever done for the veterans was ask them to stand and let the congregation applaud them.
But this had much more of an impact on the veterans. It was an emotional time with some of them in tears before they ever reached the front of the church.
He explains part of that by saying that some of those who are Vietnam veterans didn’t get warm welcomes when they returned home.
But Sunday’s service was different as the ladies wrapped the veterans in their warmth.
“It really was like an embrace and some were just overcome with appreciation so it ended up being a real sweet time to go that extra mile to let them know we appreciate them,” he said. “Support for our veterans is something we can get behind.”
He also had kind words for the ladies and their generosity.
“That took some financial giving and it also took a lot of time, but those ladies saw that as a ministry, something they could do for the veterans in the church,” he said.
Collins said the quilting ladies were also beaming, because of what they had been able to do.
He said the ceremony “set a sweet selfless tone to the service.”
Collins chuckled as he wondered what the church will be able to do next year to top this.
Presenting special gifts isn’t a new thing for the ladies, who meet in the old Jamestown Baptist Church once a week on Thursday nights.
They have made pillow cases for Case for Smiles for the Medical University in Charleston, blankets for the Myrtle Beach Lionesses and faceless cloth dolls for the Children’s Recovery Center that are given to children who, during counseling sessions, are encouraged to draw faces on them.
The group has two big rooms set up in the old church on Ninth Avenue in Conway complete with sewing machines, cutting tables and worktables.
They also make quilts and other personal things for themselves and their children.
Allen said Virginia Lee Alford started the group back in the late 1990s. In the early 2000s, they started one for older women in the church whose schedules allow them to meet in the daytime.
The night group is generally for younger people who are sill working, according to Allen.
As for the success of the group, she said, “It just keeps growing. Some drop out and more come.”
They even take ladies who don’t sew, but just want to enjoy the fellowship. One lady that fit that category spends her time ironing for the ladies now.
As for the longevity of the group and the math skills involved in sewing, Allen said, “You kind of get addicted to it; I mean really. You have to like sewing or you won’t enjoy it.” In regard to the required math skills, she said, “You can kind of relate it to a carpenter. If you don’t measure it, cut it and sew it accurately, it’ll never fit together.”
Allen says anyone who likes to quilt can join the group. They do not have to be members of Jamestown Baptist Church or even Baptists!
“If you like to sew and make quilts, you’re welcome to come,” she said, “and if you don’t know how we can teach you.”
Anyone who wants to join can call Allen at (843) 446-8977 or the church at (843) 4828.
