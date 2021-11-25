Though Max Strader may be celebrating Thanksgiving from the hospital this year, he and his family have the love and support of a community behind them during this holiday season.

On Halloween night, Strader, a 17-year-old senior at St. James High School, was hit on his motorcycle near Timblerlake Drive and Holmestown Road in the Myrtle Beach area. Due to his injuries sustained in the accident, he had to have the lower part of one of his legs amputated.

Jason Strader, Max's father, said his son has had nine surgeries since the crash. Max Strader and his family are not alone though in this journey as local businesses and the community have stepped in with numerous fundraisers to help the family with medical costs.

“The support has been phenomenal,” Jason Strader said. “It’s been tremendous and it means a lot to Max. People wearing the Strader Strong shirts… there’s just been donations and raffles and just the overwhelming response from our community and outside of our state.”

Max Strader has also received support from around the world. With his brother being in the military, word of Max Strader’s incident has spread across the globe. Jason Strader said his son has received packages from Italy, Germany, Japan and South Korea.

The love and support from the community is something of a reflection of Max Strader. Jason Strader describes his son as a phenomenal young man whose acts include volunteer- or community-based and he loves his family and friends.

“My wife said it best, ‘If there was another kid in his situation, Max would be the first one to jump in line and volunteer to help them in whatever way they could and to know that that’s being shown in return for him,’” Jason Strader said. “It’s just a blessing to see and be a part of.”

Jason Strader said his son’s commitment and passion for community service and helping others comes from the heart, saying he would go out of his way to help others.