A St. James High School graduate was recently honored with the Mildred H. Gerald Scholarship, managed by the Moving Forward Carolina Foundation.
“When I actually discovered that I got it, it was at night time and I was about to go to sleep,” said Zalika Smith. “My mom called me and said I’d gotten the scholarship … I was just happy. I didn’t think I was going to get it.”
Thanks to the help of her high school guidance counselor, Smith was able to access a list of local scholarships and decided to apply.
The scholarship, established to honor the legacy of lifelong educator and community advocate Mildred Hemingway Gerald, awards $1,000 to Black students who attend a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).
It is marketed to all schools in Horry County and designated religious institutions that Gerald was affiliated with during her life, according to Patricia Smith, who helps manage the scholarship award process.
Other religious institutions included are Cedar Branch Missionary Baptist in Loris, Father’s Cup Overflow Ministries in Longs, and some other churches in North Carolina such as Sandy Plain Missionary Baptist Church in Tabor City.
Recipients must have a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or greater and complete an application that includes a written essay. A transcript should also be included, showing academic work and two letters of recommendation.
“Miss Zalika Smith was the finalist selected by the scholarship committee as she met and exceeded all of the required qualifications … her credentials were outstanding,” Patricia Smith said.
In addition to an outstanding academic record, she also volunteers locally for her church and was heavily involved in clubs at St. James High.
Zalika’s mother, Ayoluwa White, was especially ecstatic for her daughter.
“I was so proud of her and the realization of her hard work and dedication. It was definitely a memorable mommy moment!” White said.
Zalika just began her first year at Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, last week.
A love for chemistry led her to select pharmacy as her career field, saying she always liked taking different elements and combining them and seeing what reaction would form.
Zalika is the daughter of Rev. Kelvin Smith and Ayoluwa White, and the scholarship was presented to Zalika at Shields Chapel FBH in Myrtle Beach. Remarks were provided by Andrew Lightsey, IV, CEO of the Moving Forward Carolina Foundation.
“I want to become a part of the greater representation of Black women with Pharm.D degrees. I also would like to serve as a role model to the African American youth in my community and show them that with hard work and dedication all your dreams and desires can come true,” Zalika said.
Zalika said she is interested in eventually working with her sister, who plans to become a doctor herself.
