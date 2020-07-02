Myrtle Beach’s iconic Springmaid Pier is set to reopen Friday, right on time for the Fourth of July weekend and nearly four years after it was heavily damaged during Hurricane Matthew.
Reconstruction of the Grand Strand landmark began in May 2019 after approvals from local, state and federal agencies, according to a news release.
“This project has been highly anticipated for a long time now, with many fans of the pier anxious for it to reopen,” Michael Frits, general Manager of the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton, Myrtle Beach Oceanfront, said. “Reopening the Springmaid Pier for summer is a great way to safely welcome people back after weeks of isolation.”
The revamped pier will once again be open for daily use, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The new pier has benches that are six feet apart in addition to fish cleaning/washing stations and restrooms.
Upon opening, some of the pier’s amenities and services might only be available on a limited basis, the release said.
“We celebrate the reopening of the Springmaid Pier and the return of a significant symbol of South Carolina tourism,” Duane Parrish, director of the state Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, said. “It underscores the timeless appeal of the Grand Strand and the great experiences families have enjoyed in South Carolina for generations.”
The DoubleTree Resort also announced the opening of the gift and tackle shop at the pier and Southern Tide Bar & Grille.
Built in 1953 as part of the original Springmaid Resort, the pier is recognized as one of the longest ones on the East Coast.
"The Springmaid Pier was a key selling point when we initially purchased the resort,” stated Kenneth Fearn, managing partner of Integrated Capital, LLC. “We’re honored to bring the Springmaid Pier back to her status as a grand dame along the South Carolina shoreline and to commemorate her long-awaited reopening.”
The new pier is once again 1,680 feet long and 24 feet wide. To better protect the pier from future storm damage, it has been reinforced with steel instead of timber and is raised at the end to protect from future storm surge.
Construction was completed by Cape Romain Contractors.
