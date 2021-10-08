Spirit will begin offering a nonstop flight from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in April 2022, the airport announced Friday.

The daily nonstop service will start April 20, 2022.

Spirit currently offers nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to cities including Dallas, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, New York and Orlando.

“New nonstop service to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is exciting news for both our local population and visitors. Demand for travel to/from the Grand Strand and markets throughout New England has continued to improve over the years and this new nonstop route will help meet that growing demand,” director of airports Scott Van Moppes said in a release. “We’re delighted to be able to offer customers even more choices for their travels in 2022 and we thank Spirit for their continued commitment to the Grand Strand.”

Most recently, MYR has added Southwest Airlines, which offers nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to Nashville, Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, Columbus, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and St. Louis.