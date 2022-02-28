There will be no charges filed against the South Carolina Highway Patrol master trooper who shot and killed Tristan Vereen on Sept. 11, 2021.
Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s letter to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Agent Michael Gifford says Master Trooper Whitney B. Benton was justified when he shot Vereen, a 33-year-old father who lived in Longs, and confirmed that the reason for the initial stop was a cracked windshield.
“In conclusion, is it the opinion of this Office that Trooper Benton did not violate the laws of the State of South Carolina and as such, criminal charges against this officer are not supported by the evidence you found through this investigation," Richardson’s letter states.
SLED routinely investigates officer-involved shootings, and the solicitor’s office is responsible for making charging decisions. Richardson’s letter summarizes SLED’s investigation and lays out his justification for declining to bring charges.
After watching video of the vehicle pursuit and the shooting, University of South Carolina law professor Seth Stoughton said in previous interview with MyHorryNews.com that he believed criminal charges were unlikely, but noted the possibility for civil remedy remains.
The events leading up to the shooting began when Benton attempted a traffic stop on Vereen at the intersection of S.C. Highway 22 and S.C. Highway 905, according to solicitor’s office. After the shooting, Vereen’s family alleged the stop was for a cracked windshield, but neither the solicitor’s office nor the state Department of Public Safety would confirm that at the time.
A policing expert from the University of South Carolina law school has raised questions about the fatal shooting of Tristan Vereen in Horry County on Sept. 11.
Audio included with the dashcam video obtained by MyHorryNews.com didn’t include any recording of Benton telling dispatchers why he attempted to stop Vereen, or why he began pursuing him.
Benton was at a stop sign the end of the Highway 905 exit ramp from Highway 22 when Vereen drove by at 3:47 p.m. Benton hit his lights and attempted the stop after observing “several large cracks” in the windshield, according to the letter, which cited a South Carolina law making it unlawful to operate a vehicle which is in an “unsafe condition.”
The letter cited another law which forbids anyone from driving a vehicle in an “unsafe condition as to endanger any person or property or which does not contain those parts or is not at all times equipped with lights, brakes, steering and other equipment in proper condition and adjustment as required in this article or which is equipped in any manner in violation of this article or for any person to do any act forbidden or fail to perform any act required under this article.”
Lawyers for the family of Tristan Vereen say the traffic stop that led to Vereen's arrest was illegal and that Vereen had the right to resist an unlawful arrest before he was shot.
The law doesn’t explicitly forbid cracked windshields, but for years, law enforcement officers have stopped people for cracked windshields and the courts have not yet found such stops to be unlawful. Vereen family attorney Harry Daniels provided MyHorryNews.com with pictures of Vereen’s windshield and said the cracks didn’t obstruct the driver’s vision.
"The bottom line is that we absolute disagree with the solicitors’ office based on the law of the reasoning for stopping Tristan Vereen," Daniels said after meeting with Richardson Monday afternoon. "Equipment is not defined as a windshield. Today the family has not seen any law in the state of South Carolina to justify the stop. It was an unjustified stop and unjustified killing. We’ll petition the Department of Justice to come in and do an investigation of this matter."
Richardson said he included those two laws because Benton cited them in his written statement to SLED. "That is what he says and that is why we put that statute in there," he added.
The windshield observation caused Benton to try and stop Vereen, who pulled over briefly after Benton activated his lights, the letter says. But before Benton could get out, Vereen pulled out into the road and made a U-turn. With both cars no more than 15 feet from each other and their windows rolled down, Benton shouted “What are you doing?” followed by commands to “Pull over right there!” Vereen responded, “I gotta go man,” and Benton began following Vereen.
Vereen turned his vehicle around again, and shouted “I can’t go to jail! I can’t go man!” to which Benton responded “I ain’t gone take you.” Benton told SLED agents he was trying to tell Vereen that he didn’t plan to arrest him for an unsafe equipment violation, the letter says.
But Vereen kept going, which the solicitor’s office said was a violation of a state law making it unlawful for a driver to fail to stop when signaled by law enforcement.
Hours after family members of Tristan Vereen publicly questioned the trooper’s actions, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson answered reporters’ questions about the case, which is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division.
Driving away down S.C. 905, Vereen drove on the wrong side of the road, “spontaneously accelerated and decelerated his vehicle,” broke traffic laws and left the roadway several times, according to the solicitor’s office and video of the pursuit. The solicitor’s office determined Vereen had broken the state’s reckless driving law.
Eventually, Vereen pulled into a residence and jumped out of his SUV while it was still moving. Vereen fled while the vehicle rolled into a tree. Benton jumped out of his patrol car and ran after Vereen. Benton told Vereen multiple times to stop running and get on the ground, according to the solicitor’s office and video of the incident. Then, Benton shot Vereen with his taser.
The 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office on Wednesday released video of the shooting incident that took the life of 33-year-old father Tristan Vereen of Longs.
Vereen fell and while Benton told him to show his hands, Vereen attempted to get back up. Benton grabbed Vereen and tried to hold him down, and the two began fighting. Benton tried to use his Taser on Vereen again in stun drive mode, to no effect. Benton told SLED that the taser was “physically working but not effective,” according to the letter.
Benton dropped the taser so he could use both hands to control Vereen, who picked up the dropped taser, the letter says. When Benton grabbed Vereen’s arms to keep him from using the taser, Vereen bit Benton, who can be heard on video saying, “He’s biting me.” Vereen managed to get on top of Benton and used Benton’s Taser against him. At this point, the solicitor’s office said, Benton fired his pistol once into Vereen’s chest. He fell backward, got up and walked away, before collapsing.
Video of the incident obtained by MyHorryNews.com shows that Vereen moaned “He killed me” while laying on the ground after being shot. “Turn over,” Benton replied. “Turn over or I’ll do it again.”
Benton never fired a second shot. He told SLED that he believed shooting Vereen was his “last option” before Vereen could have taken Benton’s pistol and used it against him. Vereen had been unarmed until he got Benton’s Taser.
“Here, the evidence you uncovered shows Trooper Benton had ample probable cause to believe Vereen committed felony assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and posed an immediate threat of death or serious bodily harm to Benton at the time he fired the fatal shot,” Richardson wrote.
The solicitor’s letter to SLED noted that Vereen’s blood toxicology report showed positive results for phencyclidine (known as PCP), tetrahydrocannabinol (known as TCH, the active ingredient in marijuana), amphetamine and methamphetamine. The letter doesn’t detail the concentrations and doesn’t make any claim of whether Vereen was under the influence of any of those drugs at the time.
"I think the most that you can take from that is those were in his system," Richardson said. "Some drugs cycle through your cycle a lot quicker. But I know marijuana specifically takes about 30 days to go through your system, so you could have smoked marijuana at the end of January and still test positive for it now and it would not be affecting you at all. Certainly, PCP is one of those things that would affect your nerve receptors and it may explain why the taser wasn’t as effective."
The South Carolina Highway Patrol on Thursday released dashcam video and audio from the law enforcement killing of Tristan Vereen.
At the scene, officers retrieved a white container that Vereen dropped after getting Tased the first time. The container held multiple small plastic baggies of different substances were determined by SLED’s drug testing lab to be cocaine, cocaine base, marijuana and fentanyl, Richardson’s letter said.
In addition to the bite and Taser injuries, Benton suffered a dislocated left shoulder which required surgical repair, the solicitor’s office said.
The family still has questions.
“We are still right back where we were the day this incident happened," said Tristan's sister Marion Vereen. "We just learned today there was an eyewitness that possibly viewed the struggle.”
Daniels said he had learned that there was a witness to the shooting that was included in the SLED report, but the solicitor's office didn't have SLED's full investigation into the matter and Daniels' hasn't seen it either. He plans to get it.
"No man should drive in any state, not breaking the law, and end up dead," Daniels said. "That warrants a Department of Justice investigation. The law that was provided is not the law as it pertains to windshields in South Carolina."
Depending on how the courts may rule, Richardson said litigation over the legality of the stop could set a new precedent on whether it's legal for officers to stop people for a cracked windshield. But his job in this case was to determine whether Benton should face criminal charges.
"That stop was over when he pulled over on the side of the road," Richardson said. "The rest of it was failure to stop for a blue light because he took off again. He technically stopped and then started going again. What I’m going off of is, should Benton be arrested for shooting on all these technicalities? And I just don’t see it."
