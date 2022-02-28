There will be no charges filed against the South Carolina Highway Patrol master trooper who shot and killed Tristan Vereen on Sept. 11, 2021.

Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s letter to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Agent Michael Gifford says Master Trooper Whitney B. Benton was justified when he shot Vereen, a 33-year-old father who lived in Longs, and confirmed that the reason for the initial stop was a cracked windshield.

“In conclusion, is it the opinion of this Office that Trooper Benton did not violate the laws of the State of South Carolina and as such, criminal charges against this officer are not supported by the evidence you found through this investigation," Richardson’s letter states.

SLED routinely investigates officer-involved shootings, and the solicitor’s office is responsible for making charging decisions. Richardson’s letter summarizes SLED’s investigation and lays out his justification for declining to bring charges.

After watching video of the vehicle pursuit and the shooting, University of South Carolina law professor Seth Stoughton said in previous interview with MyHorryNews.com that he believed criminal charges were unlikely, but noted the possibility for civil remedy remains.

The events leading up to the shooting began when Benton attempted a traffic stop on Vereen at the intersection of S.C. Highway 22 and S.C. Highway 905, according to solicitor’s office. After the shooting, Vereen’s family alleged the stop was for a cracked windshield, but neither the solicitor’s office nor the state Department of Public Safety would confirm that at the time.

Audio included with the dashcam video obtained by MyHorryNews.com didn’t include any recording of Benton telling dispatchers why he attempted to stop Vereen, or why he began pursuing him.

Benton was at a stop sign the end of the Highway 905 exit ramp from Highway 22 when Vereen drove by at 3:47 p.m. Benton hit his lights and attempted the stop after observing “several large cracks” in the windshield, according to the letter, which cited a South Carolina law making it unlawful to operate a vehicle which is in an “unsafe condition.”