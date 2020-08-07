When Sonja and Hampton Singleton set out to treat ice cream lovers of all ages, they didn’t realize what a treat they were about to bring to themselves.
The devout Christians just knew that they wanted to bring attention to God and get the opportunity to talk with people about how great He is, so they started with prayer.
Sonja said she’d been cleaning for a living for about 25 to 30 years when she decided to give in to her longtime desire to have an ice cream truck.
“It was always a dream of mine. I wanted to sell ice cream because I thought that was just a fun job and you would meet so many wonderful people, and then so the coronavirus was right at the beginning of it, so I said ‘Well why not?’” she said.
Her husband had also recently quit his job, so they started out to find and stock a trailer with little to no money.
The first step was to buy and equip a trailer and come up with an appropriate name for their business venture. Sonja suggested naming the business All God’s Little Children Love Ice Cream, but her husband reminded her that everybody loves ice cream. She admits that probably just about everybody sits down and eats ice cream at 9 or 10 o’clock every night, so they dropped the Little and named the business, All God’s Children Love Ice Cream.
To make their mission clear, they put a Bible verse on the trailer and committed to playing Christian music as they travel around the area.
The couple, parents of nine children and grandparents of 20, solicited help from their family. One granddaughter volunteered to help them put children’s handprints on the trailer, and many of the others added their prints and some painted the inside of the trailer for them.
So the Singletons were ready for business, but they got their first surprise when they found out how much ice cream costs and another when they saw how few people turned out the first week or week and a half to buy their Blue Bunny, Nestle’ and Rich’s prepackaged ice cream treats that they say include just about anything anybody can think of. They name pushups, strawberry shortcakes, chocolate éclairs, big dippers, chocolate lovers, snow cones and much more. They started with about 30 products, but now are up to about 50.
“We’re in a coronavirus and money is tight with everybody,” Sonja said. “I kept saying, ‘Lord, if this is what you want us to do, work it out.”
Her husband added “Everything was done through prayer.”
But after a week or two, she began to question if she was doing what God wanted.
“She thought she made a mistake because I’d say the first week or week and a half we didn’t do that well. Everybody was scared of us,” Hampton said, adding that she worried she had made a way that God didn’t intend for her. He reminded her that they prayed and put God first in everything and he didn’t think God would have let them go that far if it wasn’t his will.
“She thinks outside the box sometimes, but then she locks the box,” Hampton said of his wife.
After she cried a little, the self-proclaimed fly-by-the-seat-of-her-pants girl, who admits she sometimes acts on a whim, decided to rely totally on God.
Now, she says, kids jump up and down when they see them coming, young boys have ridden their bicycles halfway through Conway trying to catch them, men waving money race from their homes to the street and they all leave eating ice cream.
Sonja is so interested in giving people treats that she’s even gone into wooded homeless areas to give her treats to people she thinks wouldn’t have ice cream otherwise, and she does mean “give”.
“I have met so many nice kids and it makes me cry because there are some really awesome people out there,” she said.
The key, she believes, was realizing that it was God’s mission and not hers because she has been given many opportunities to talk with people about the Lord.
“I just want to show the kids love and the parents love and what God is about, and that’s all because this world is so scary right now if we don’t know we’re in trouble, and that’s just been my philosophy,” she said. “If they want to talk about God, we talk about God. If they want to talk about the weather, we talk about the weather…It’s just fun for me and I wanted the rest of my life here on earth, I want it to be fun. I don’t want it to be stressful,” she said, adding that the business venture has been a blessing.
“They bless us more than we bless them” she said of their customers.
Hampton drives the vehicle that pulls the trailer and the couple communicates using walkie talkies. He is especially careful because he wants to keep everybody safe. He also wants to go where people might not expect an ice cream truck saying he grew up out U.S. 378 and had never seen an ice cream truck when he was a child. Now they head out that way and to other rural areas to give people who live there a special event.
Hampton says when they pull up people see a Bible verse and hear Christian music and he thinks God’s going into them and that’s what he wants.
“I want God to be put in everybody’s heart and I want Him to be put first in everything we do,” he said.
During their first week, they made their daily trek on Sunday, but Hampton soon decided that even the Lord rested one day and they should do the same, so they stopped working on Sunday right then.
He also objected to some of the pictures and posts that were being put on their Facebook page, so they stopped that.
“I guess the biggest problem was when we first started Facebook, we had just a few followers and some things came across that didn’t honor God,” he said. “I had never had a Facebook until we did this…it wasn’t real bad, but it wasn’t what God was trying to push us toward as far as love and peace and all that,” he said.
Another early problem they had was getting enough ice cream because the Blue Bunny people didn’t have it to sell them, due to the coronavirus.
“What he told us was they even quarantine the ice cream before they send it out,” he said, admitting that his response was, “You got to be kidding, they hold the ice cream hostage before they send it out.”
But overall, they couldn’t be happier with their decision.
“It’s helped us as a couple. It’s helped us as Christians because God has showed us the easy and the hard at the same time…This has been the biggest roller coaster that I’ve seen in my life,” Hampton said.
Now the couple is seeking approval from the City of Conway to park and sell in Collins Park. According to city rules, if allowed, they will be able to park for less than 30 minutes with each visit. Hampton said, if approved, they’ll likely be at the park twice a week during afternoon hours.
He now says that there’s nothing about their adventure that he would have changed if he’d had the chance.
“It’s been a treat,” he said. “It’s been a roller coaster, but it’s been fun.
He also says if anyone wants them to go to their areas all they have to do is call and they’ll visit. The number is (843) 580-4421.
“If it’s one ice cream, that’s fine,” he said. “I’m not going to tell them no. God takes care of the rest. I don’t worry about the little stuff. I don’t let it worry me.”
And his wife adds, “He don’t worry at all.”
In regard to her customers, Sonja said, “It’s truly truly a blessing. They bless us more than we bless them.”
Sonja says she just wants to be a light to others, to put smiles on their faces and a laugh in their hearts.
About her new mission, she said, “I love it.”
“I’ve cleaned and I’ve done and I’ve raised kids. I just want to be happy,” she said.
As for the man who chased them down his driveway waving his hands she said, “He came up and he said, ‘You know I was standing in the garage and I heard that noise and I said, ‘Is that an ice cream truck?’...He said, ‘I have not heard that since I was kid,’ and I get that all the time. To me that is worth millions – to bring back memories of childhood and the ice cream truck.”
