Conway Medical Center Vice President of Quality Angela Williford said that the COVID-19 vaccines their employees are beginning to receive today are not a quick fix.
"Masks are still required," Williford said. "Until we reach herd immunity, we will still be wearing masks."
The hospital received the first 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this morning, which went into their ultra-cold freezer to be stored near -77 degrees Fahrenheit in an undisclosed, secure location of the hospital.
The doses given now are the first in the two-dose vaccine, given 21 days apart.
Robert Gajewski, director of pharmaceutical services, said that there are five doses of the vaccine in each small vial, and CMC officials say that the specialty freezer they purchased in order to house the vaccine cost $15,000.
The vials must be thawed and reconstituted before being injected, Gajewski said.
Officials said that so far, 109 employees have registered to receive the vaccine, but they also say that employees are not required to get vaccinated.
"It's highly encouraged," Williford said.
Williford said that it's very exciting to be a part of history.
"We all see this as a lifeline ... to getting our lives back," Williford said. "We are so grateful that science has provided this to us."
DHEC officials joined S.C. Governor Henry McMaster last week to announce the impending arrival of vaccines, and said that the vaccine will not prevent the spread of COVID-19, but would lessen the effects of the virus if it is contracted.
Williford also said that they aren't sure about the duration of any immunity provided by the shot.
"We don't know how long the vaccine will grant immunity," she said. "That's why we have to keep masking."
Each person vaccinated is registered with the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS), and they receive a card stating what vaccine they received and the date, as well as other information.
Those receiving vaccines are also monitored for at least 15 minutes afterwards to be sure any possible allergic reactions can be handled.
Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines require that the two doses be of the same brand and cannot be mixed, so VAMS assures that when employees go for the second dose, they will be given the correct one.
Williford said that currently they have 27 COVID-19 patients at CMC, and while they're not diverting patients from their Intensive Care Unit, she said it is "busy."
"We've been begging the county ... state ... the governor to institute mask mandates. Masks are the only protection we have," Williford said.
Dr. Stephen Brady, director of cardiology, was the first employee to receive the vaccine Monday morning.
"I'm just here to take care of patients," Brady said when asked how it felt to be part of history.
Brady said he trusts the science and the data, and hopes that seeing medical professionals get the vaccine without ill effects will help encourage others to get it as well.
"It's important to stay off Facebook," Brady said, noting "ill-informed" and "hateful" comments, and that no "weird conspiracy" exists regarding the vaccine.
He understands people are making very difficult decisions about whether or not to get together with family over the holidays.
"Not being together this holiday might mean that they can be together for many more holidays," Brady said.
