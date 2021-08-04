The city of Loris hired a longtime Horry County parks and recreation employee to lead the city’s recreation department in July, but the council did not have a public vote to approve the hiring.
Days later, the soon-to-be employee said he would not be taking the job due to personal reasons, city officials said, though he had completed onboarding paperwork, the city confirmed July 28. The hiring process was managed by Mayor Todd Harrelson, and that has frustrated some council members, who disagree with the mayor making what they contend should be a council decision.
“That should not happen,” council member Carroll Padgett said. “We ought to be aware of everything that goes on in the city. Council is supposed to make all decisions.”
Harrelson defended the decision, saying he spends 40 to 50 hours per week filling in as the city’s administrator. That position has been vacant for nearly a year.
In March, city council passed a motion unanimously that states “no major purchases or the hiring or termination of City of Loris employees be made” without approval by city council.
At the same meeting, council also unanimously approved to allow Harrelson to be given authority to supervise city employees while the city searches for a city administrator. However, city attorney Kenneth Moss said the mayor has not been given full administrator duties or powers.
In April, city council passed a motion to advertise and fill vacant positions, including the recreation director, water clerk and public works department head. The motion clarified that the city intended to fill current open positions and was not intended to hire new ones. The motion did not specify who was in charge of ultimately making the hire.
Harrelson confirmed July 26 that the city hired Robert Freeman, who has about 17 years of experience working the parks and recreation department with the county. Harrelson said the hiring was “perfectly legal.”
However, other council members disagreed on the way the position was filled.
“My complaint or my disagreement is not that this fellow was hired, he may be perfect, I may have been one to make the motion to hire him, but we didn’t know about it and that’s not the situation with our government,” Padgett said.
Loris operates under a council form of government, meaning the mayor has one vote and no more power than any other council member, according to the South Carolina Municipal Association.
Mayoral duties under the council form structure allow the mayor to preside over meetings, call special meetings and perform administrative duties “only if authorized by council.”
Councilman Michael Suggs said as of last Tuesday he had not been officially made aware of the hiring by the city, adding that there was no authority to make a hire without council’s approval.
“The validity of any action taken without council’s approval are subject to challenge,” Suggs said. “council should have been in on the process. We don’t know anything, what salary was set.”
Councilman Lewis Hardee agreed that there was no authority given to make a hire, adding that council did not approve a salary for the new position.
“That’s the kind of things that you need to consider up front and talk about,” he said. “It’s never a good idea to hire anybody like that. If something happens and it doesn't work out, the person that did the hiring, the responsibility is all on them.”
This summer, the two remaining rec department employees resigned, according to public records. The rec director position had been vacant even before the two employees resigned.
Hardee said with there being vacancies within the rec department, the mayor may have felt pressure to hire.
He added that an administrator is in charge of the day-to-day work of the city, and the day-to-day tasks are not typically the responsibility of the mayor and council.
“We’ve got to get back to the basics of doing things the way they’re supposed to be done,” Hardee said. “That way everybody’s in on the decision.”
On Monday morning ahead of the regular city council meeting, councilwoman Jan Vescovi said council would likely discuss the next steps in the rec director hiring process and decide if the position would be reopened or if the city would revisit candidates who have already been interviewed.
She didn't have any issues with the mayor filling staff positions, but she said the full council needs to hire the next administrator.
"We do need one, but I think we need to find the right person," she said. "I don’t want to fill the position just for the sake of filling the position, I want to make sure we find the right fit for our city."
Councilman Terrence Hardee could not be reached for comment before press deadlines, and councilman Joan Gause would not discuss the matter.
Jay Bender, a South Carolina media attorney and an expert on the state's open meetings rules, said council can only make a decision when it votes in public, and unless the council voted to hire a new recreation director, there was no authority for the hiring to be done. Legally, the vote has to be done in public, Bender said.
“The mayor has no more authority than any other member of council, and all it takes, seems to me, is one council member to say, ‘Wait a minute, this is not the form of government we have. Stop doing this,’” Bender said. “But there may not be enough testosterone on the [council] to cause that to happen.
“I think that the mayor is guilty of an effort to usurp power from the other council members.”
Padgett, who previously served as the city’s attorney before running for city council, said council should know about anything that “comes into that city hall."
“[The mayor] could’ve mistaken the authority that he got, I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt,” Padgett said. “But this cannot go on … we have to operate this thing in a correct, legal manner.”
Harrelson said that council members had all been informed of the new hire, adding that no hirings have been done in secret.
“I do things right,” Harrelson said. “I’ll inform council of every time I go to the bathroom if they want to know.”
Harrelson said he has been working with no compensation to help with day-to-day business at city hall as the city administrator position remains vacant.
Charlie Barrineau, field services manager with the Municipal Association of South Carolina, said under the council form structure, council can delegate executive responsibilities, including personnel administration, to the mayor.
Moss, the city's attorney, said the mayor was not given full administrator authority.
“But Loris really has benefited from a few number of key employee who have really stepped up, and the mayor is not an employee but he is one of those that have really stepped up in the absence of an administrator to do the day-to-day operations of the city,” Moss said. “The council has put him in a bad situation, not intentionally, but I think that by not hiring an administrator and having the mayor assume some of the supervisory roles, it’s a recipe for having discussions like this one.”
Asked how the hiring happened without a council vote, Moss did not directly answer, instead said that council should decide if it is going to hire an administrator or “empower” the mayor to manage the affairs of the city until the city has an administrator in place.
“There’s a little split of schools of thought, I guess, with respect to what powers the mayor has right now because the mayor’s pretty much running the city as an administrator even though he’s not the administrator,” Moss said.
