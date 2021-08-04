The city of Loris hired a longtime Horry County parks and recreation employee to lead the city’s recreation department in July, but the council did not have a public vote to approve the hiring.

Days later, the soon-to-be employee said he would not be taking the job due to personal reasons, city officials said, though he had completed onboarding paperwork, the city confirmed July 28. The hiring process was managed by Mayor Todd Harrelson, and that has frustrated some council members, who disagree with the mayor making what they contend should be a council decision.

“That should not happen,” council member Carroll Padgett said. “We ought to be aware of everything that goes on in the city. Council is supposed to make all decisions.”

Harrelson defended the decision, saying he spends 40 to 50 hours per week filling in as the city’s administrator. That position has been vacant for nearly a year.

In March, city council passed a motion unanimously that states “no major purchases or the hiring or termination of City of Loris employees be made” without approval by city council.

At the same meeting, council also unanimously approved to allow Harrelson to be given authority to supervise city employees while the city searches for a city administrator. However, city attorney Kenneth Moss said the mayor has not been given full administrator duties or powers.

In April, city council passed a motion to advertise and fill vacant positions, including the recreation director, water clerk and public works department head. The motion clarified that the city intended to fill current open positions and was not intended to hire new ones. The motion did not specify who was in charge of ultimately making the hire.

Harrelson confirmed July 26 that the city hired Robert Freeman, who has about 17 years of experience working the parks and recreation department with the county. Harrelson said the hiring was “perfectly legal.”

However, other council members disagreed on the way the position was filled.