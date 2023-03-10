Aynor High School was put on "secure mode" Friday afternoon due to an alleged bank robbery, according to an email sent to parents from Principal Michael McCracken.
School district officials confirmed that Aynor Elementary and Aynor Middle were also on alert. Midland Elementary was not included.
"Administration was notified this afternoon that there was an alleged robbery in the Town of Aynor. Communication with our police partners indicate the suspect fled the area in a vehicle," McCracken said in the email.
McCracken said authorities do not believe the suspect to be in the area at this time. However, out of an abundance of caution, the school moved to a “Secure” status in their Standard Response Protocol Emergency Procedures.
"This means we have secured the perimeter of our building and ensured all doors are locked. Instruction is continuing to happen as normal, and we will continue to monitor the situation," McCracken said.
A parent email from Aynor Middle School from Principal Dan Plaza confirmed the same, but said they were told the suspect may have fled on foot.
The Aynor Area Bus Office said on social media that "due to an unforeseen, non-school-related situation, Aynor Area buses may be a few minutes late this afternoon".
They also wanted parents to know that if their child is more than ten minutes late to their bus stop and they are concerned, they can call (843) 488-7125.
