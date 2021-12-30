While it seems uncommon to be able to connect court-ordered public service with diapers, that’s exactly what the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has been doing in an effort to help low-income parents.
Life educator Sherry Coutain, who offers prevention and intervention with the Family Outreach program, says the novel idea can save some low-income families as much as $80 to $100 a month for each child.
Anyone ordered to perform public service through the Solicitor’s Pretrial Intervention, Alcohol Education, Traffic and Juvenile Diversion programs is allowed to trade diapers, wipes and other needed products in exchange for some of their court-ordered public service.
According to Coutain, everyone is pleased with the program.
“It’s a win-win,” Coutain said.
Tiffany Lee, director of the Solicitor’s Diversion program, also applauds the program.
“It’s a good partnership. We enjoy it…The employees enjoy it because we can see a tangible difference,” she said.
For about 15 years, on every first Friday of each month, Coutain has taught a class on how to prevent sexually-transmitted diseases. It was through that networking with the Solicitor’s Office that the idea for the diaper donation was born as a way for the Solicitor’s office to give back to Family Outreach and the community.
Coutain stresses the need by pointing out that a healthy child can go through eight to 12 diapers a day, which can cost as much as $80 to $100 a month per child. It’s double that for two and triple for three.
She also says most families use diapers or pull-ups, at least at night, for their children until they hit about 5-years-old.
The cost can become seriously burdensome when there is more than one child to be diapered, and a family is depending on minimum wage.
In the most recent diaper collection campaign, Coutain was particularly impressed that people didn’t bring discount, make-do diapers. Instead they came through with high-quality products that are stored in the Family Outreach diaper bank, located in Unit 4 on Earnhardt Road in the Atlantic Business and Industry Center.
“It’s just a phenomenal response that people have given,” Coutain said.
Held in October, this was the group’s third diaper drive.
Coutain estimates that the value of the products donated this year was $10,090, adding that the diaper bank is now fully stocked.
Coutain says the diaper products go fast, but the program has been a lifesaver for people in need. She also points out that there are programs for parents to receive baby formula, food stamps and more, but there are no government programs for diapers.
People participating in the Solicitor’s programs are allowed to donate the diapers as part of their public service, according to Lee, but they don’t have to. It’s totally voluntary.
