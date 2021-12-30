Sherry Coutain, a life educator with Family Outreach, right, presented a plaque to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office this past week thanking its staff and clients for helping collect diapers and baby products for moms and dads in the Family Outreach program. The value of this year’s drive was estimated at more than $10,000. Pictured here, in addition to Coutain, left to right, are Annette Shepherd, chairman of the Family Outreach board; Fara Fink, a board member with Family Outreach; and Tiffany Lee, director of the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Diversion Program. Coutain also presented plaques recently to The Rock Church and Lowes for their support of Family Outreach.