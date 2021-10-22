Coral Sands Motel will be temporarily shut down, per an order from an Horry County court deeming it "a haven for drug traffickers and users alike" that enabled "chronic illicit drug sales, use and overdoses to take place."

The court found the Ocean Boulevard motel's "volume of calls for service related to drugs, drug use and overdoses was alarming."

"The joint investigation was started in March of 2021 by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office after continued reports and complaints about the property," a MBPD release read Friday.

At MBPD's behest, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office had moved to file a nuisance injunction to suspend operations at the motel, alleging it allowed drug trafficking and prostitution to occur on the property.

“Nuisance actions shouldn’t be taken all the time for very small things," 15th Circuit Court Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told My Horry News. “Generally speaking, there are businesses that we get that you can think ‘Man, if this business was closed it may make a drastic improvement to the community.’”

Manager Luke Towery and owner Vishu Bhambhani previously denied the allegations, attributing law-breaking at the motel to its location in a crime-heavy part of town.

Their attorney, Russell Long, stated in a Sep. 15 court hearing that an injunction would effectively shut down the motel for at least a year, ensuring the proprietors run out of business.

“It seems that the city’s plan is to go in and try to shut down every motel that they possibly can and hopefully maybe allow some new developer to come in to do something better,” he said. “But it’s got to take more than just showing that some bad stuff happens on this property to shut them down. A temporary injunction in this case is a death knell.”

According to the petition, MBPD conducted an investigation that determined most Coral Sands guests had used the motel for illegal activity.