Coral Sands Motel will be temporarily shut down, per an order from an Horry County court deeming it "a haven for drug traffickers and users alike" that enabled "chronic illicit drug sales, use and overdoses to take place."
The court found the Ocean Boulevard motel's "volume of calls for service related to drugs, drug use and overdoses was alarming."
"The joint investigation was started in March of 2021 by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office after continued reports and complaints about the property," a MBPD release read Friday.
At MBPD's behest, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office had moved to file a nuisance injunction to suspend operations at the motel, alleging it allowed drug trafficking and prostitution to occur on the property.
“Nuisance actions shouldn’t be taken all the time for very small things," 15th Circuit Court Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told My Horry News. “Generally speaking, there are businesses that we get that you can think ‘Man, if this business was closed it may make a drastic improvement to the community.’”
Manager Luke Towery and owner Vishu Bhambhani previously denied the allegations, attributing law-breaking at the motel to its location in a crime-heavy part of town.
Their attorney, Russell Long, stated in a Sep. 15 court hearing that an injunction would effectively shut down the motel for at least a year, ensuring the proprietors run out of business.
“It seems that the city’s plan is to go in and try to shut down every motel that they possibly can and hopefully maybe allow some new developer to come in to do something better,” he said. “But it’s got to take more than just showing that some bad stuff happens on this property to shut them down. A temporary injunction in this case is a death knell.”
According to the petition, MBPD conducted an investigation that determined most Coral Sands guests had used the motel for illegal activity.
The document alleged that management and security purchased illegal drugs from tenants and provided discounts on rooms in exchange for drugs and sex acts. It further alleged that management accepted bribes to allow people to sell drugs at the motel and set aside a room for drug use and prostitution.
MBPD Officer Stephanie Parran, who investigates nuisance properties, said in court that she initially met with the property manager and owner in 2018 following several calls for service.
She said they agreed to meet every month but did not follow up with her, and testified that their property was “dilapidated” and a concern for close-by businesses, who said their patrons didn’t feel safe around the motel due to illegal activity.
During cross-examination, Parran acknowledged that homeless, mentally ill and drug-addicted people tend to wander in the area surrounding the hotel in general, but maintained that nearby businesses differed by keeping them off their property.
Parran also stated that the property manager and owner have not been accused of a crime. (The injunction request is a civil complaint.)
One business owner later testified that he had higher occupancy rates but fewer calls for service when compared to Coral Sands, which had 84, while another had similar calls for service but attributed that to proactively reporting crime.
Clarence Shultz, a former employee and resident of Coral Sands, said illegal activity was not only tolerated but actively enabled.
“While I lived there, I was dealing narcotics and Luke (Towery) knew well about it,” Shultz said. “The only thing he did here and there was raise my rent.”
He further alleged that management refused to fix doors to rooms that could be broken into, hid drug dealers by moving them to alley ways and failed to call the police when spotting illegal activity.
During cross-examination, he slightly tweaked his response, saying he saw management call police or file eviction notices three times after repeated violations — but said he was told not to call the police without permission from the manager because the motel had too many violations and was under city scrutiny.
Towery disputed this, saying that he reported him to the police “numerous times, and every single time…they would say we all knew about it, there’s nothing we can do, it’s above my pay grade.”
Towery added that he did “kick (Shultz) out,” saying he was in the process of eviction when he left.
MBPD Officer Ron Chambers said many calls for service came from passersby and that he had personally observed people in closed off sections of the motel.
He said when he recommended management install security cameras and lighting in the alley way, he was met with frustration.
Throughout their testimonies, both the manager and the owner insisted they had repeatedly reported illegal activity to MBPD officers, who told them they couldn’t do anything.
Towery, the manager, said that most criminal activity comes from guests with visitors and that management personally hands them a notice telling them to leave when there’s a violation.
“Most of those people…probably 70% of them when we tell them they need to leave the property…will just go,” he said. “The remaining percentage, the other 30%, will say, No I’m not going.”
Then, he claimed, the motel’s efforts were frustrated by law enforcement.
“When we call the police to physically remove them from the property…this is what they tell us invariably for four years — that this person has stayed for one single day, there is nothing we can do,” he said. “The only way you can get rid of them is go through the court system, the racket and have them formally evicted from the property.”
“So what happens in that case is not only do they stay there 30 days free, they’re more flagrant in their activity at that time,” he continued. “I can’t tell you what a nightmare it is trying to get rid of somebody.”
Towery also denied selling drugs or offering rooms in exchange for sex or drugs.
Towards the end, the prosecution showed photos of disrepair on the property, prompting Towery to concede he could do more in the way of upkeep.
Bhambhani, the owner, said police would not arrest trespassers on his property.
“In one case, we called 17 times,” he said. “Police comes in and lets them go. One police officer said this guy is a police informant, we will not arrest him.”
In closing statements, the defense maintained that Coral Sands did not intend to commit or facilitate crime.
“I want you to put a mental box around ‘For the purpose of,’” Long said, quoting the statute. “Mr. Harry Bhambhani didn’t erect, establish or begin doing business in 1980 in this section of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the purpose of any of the things that follow that phrase: for the purpose of lewdness, asination, prostitution, repeated acts of unlawful controlled substance — that’s not the purpose of the Coral Sands.”
The court granted the injunction, suspending motel operations for a year.
