A custom athletic sock distributor plans to make a $2.6 million investment in Loris, bringing 75 new jobs over the next five years, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
Moose Logistics & Distribution is opening its first South Carolina facility at 3537 Franklin St. in Loris and operations are expected to begin by March 2023, the release states. The company purchased the property in March for $210,000, according to Horry County land records.
A $50,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development will assist with building improvements.
“As owner of UET International, I am very pleased with the choice to open the logistics and operations services in Loris, S.C.,” Moose Logistics & Distribution Founder Thomas Moose Jr. said in a release. “I intend to hire directly from the local community and technical colleges and create good paying, long-term employment."
Moose added: "So far, the local establishments in Loris could not have been more supportive. I am ecstatic and optimistic of this business for UET International and the city of Loris.”
Moose Logistics & Distribution is a subsidiary of UET International and the company creates custom logos for athletic socks, distributing to various suppliers in the United States, the release states. The company supplies licensed socks for NFL and NCAA teams to Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, as well as other major retailers and its recently acquired Strideline brand products.
“Our state has become a place where companies, both new and old, want to do business,” said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. “The logistics and distribution sector booms because of the infrastructure network in place to make business happen. We welcome Moose Logistics & Distribution to Horry County and look forward to seeing what plans they have for the future.”
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said the new location is a “huge win” for Loris and Horry County.
“With the huge growth in our county over the past several years, distribution and logistics is a win for our community,” he said. “Horry County Council, employees and staff support the creation of 75 new jobs and more than $2.6 million investment. Welcome to Horry County!”
Anyone interested in applying to work with the Moose Logistics & Distribution team should visit SC Works.
