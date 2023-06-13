Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said the Socastee Swing Bridge will remain closed to traffic for at least a week while repairs are made to the bridge following a deadly crash in the area Monday.

“Safety and mobility are a top priority for the agency,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall. “To expedite repairs I have authorized an emergency contract for work on this historic bridge in the Socastee Community.”

The bridge was closed to vehicular and boat traffic Monday following a collision. SCDOT said the crash caused major damage to the bridge, including to a section of the support structure.

"Repair work will include removing and replacing the damaged section to make the bridge safe for traffic. Crews are being mobilized to complete this work as quickly as possible and safely reopen the bridge for traffic," SCDOT said in a release Tuesday.

SCDOT said it will continue to coordinate with the U.S. Coast Guard to determine if the bridge can be safely opened for marine traffic.

A signed closure and detour route has been put in place using SC-544, according to SCDOT. The department asks motorists to drive cautiously in the area to keep crews safe and allow fellow motorists to adjust to the detour route.