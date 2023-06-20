The Socastee Swing Bridge reopened Monday after being damaged last week during a fatal vehicle crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

It is now open to both vehicular and marine traffic.

The bridge opening is ahead of schedule following emergency repairs after a collision with the structure, SCDOT reports.

"SCDOT appreciates the patience from our community members while this critical work was completed," the agency said in a release.

The collision on June 12 caused major damage to the bridge, including a section of the support structure, according to SCDOT. Repair work included removing and replacing the damaged section to make the bridge safe for traffic.

Hours following the crash, Horry County Fire Rescue's dive team recovered the body of Demeatrius Chandler Jr, 23, from the Myrtle Beach area, authorities said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened at 11:37 a.m. June 12 on Dick Pond Road at Highway 707, just 1.7 miles south of Myrtle Beach.

A 2021 Kia Rio traveling west on Dick Pond Road ran off the left side of the road and struck a bridge.

The driver, who was only occupant, died in the crash.