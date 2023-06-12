The Socastee Swing Bridge is temporarily closed after reports of a vehicle in the water late Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The bridge will be closed to vehicular and boat traffic for an extended period of time.
This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.
