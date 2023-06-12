Socastee swing bridge vehicle in water call

The Socastee Swing Bridge will be closed for an extended period of time following a report of a vehicle in the water. Photo by Horry County Fire Rescue.

The Socastee Swing Bridge is temporarily closed after reports of a vehicle in the water late Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The bridge will be closed to vehicular and boat traffic for an extended period of time.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.

Reach out to Chase Duncan at chase.duncan@myhorrynews.com.

