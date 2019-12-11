A Socastee man pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting his then-girlfriend in 2018 at a Myrtle Beach area sports bar, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Travis Lee Taylor, 37, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, said Josh Holford, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office. Taylor pleaded guilty without a specific recommendation or a negotiation.
Circuit Judge Robert Hood presided over the hearing and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.
In January 2018, Taylor argued with a woman he was dating and at Sunup Sports Bar and Grill, where she worked, shot her once in the lower abdomen before fleeing the scene. The shooting was captured on the bar's surveillance system and Taylor later called police and surrendered to officers. The victim recovered and appeared at Tuesday’s hearing to address the court.
“The Solicitor’s Office would like to thank Detective Jack Johnson, the Horry County Police Department and the victim in this case, who, over the past two years, ensured that justice was done,” Holford said in the release.
