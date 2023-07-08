Derrick Hilton was a humble servant.
That’s the description you’d remember most after hearing his closest friends and loved ones speak about his life.
The Socastee boys basketball head coach and 1998 graduate of Socastee High died on July 2 after a battle with Stage 4 renal cancer.
Hilton, who was diagnosed with the disease in October 2022, continued to coach his boys varsity team throughout the 2022-23 season, helping lead the Braves to their first home playoff game in nearly 20 years.
For his friends, family and loved ones, Hilton’s servant-hearted nature and constant joy will be remembered most for a man who many called “Mr. Socastee.”
“He was quite possibly the most positive and joyful human being, regardless of the situation around him,” said Joshua Vinson, athletic director at Socastee High. “Derrick’s impact goes so far beyond basketball… He knew people and he deeply cared about people.”
Hilton was a loving husband to his wife, Malia. He was the father of three children: Delanie, Leagan and Derrick Jr.
He was a guidance counselor at the school, perhaps the role that he will be remembered for most, making a significant impact on countless students over his time at Socastee. He worked at Socastee as coach and staff member for over 15 years.
Alvin Green, Socastee’s assistant basketball coach and Hilton’s longtime friend, says Hilton was always looking after others, including him.
His nature, Green describes, was to care deeply and look after those who were in his life.
“He was a great man and a great human being,” Green said.
“He was a true big brother. He always looked after me, protected me and motivated me. I can’t say enough about him as a man… He’s affected not only the kids and the coaches [at Socastee], but this community. Everybody who is involved and around Socastee has visibly seen it.”
Hilton played varsity basketball at Socastee under coach Dan D’Antoni and was a part of the 1998 team that won the Lower State Championship. He earned a collegiate scholarship at Coker, where he played basketball and graduated. After his time at Coker, he returned back to the area and coached and taught at St. James High School, working with the basketball team under coach Monty Carr.
His basketball accolades may have been Hilton’s most written-about accomplishments, but those who were closest to him tell the deeper story.
Green says he was honored to simply be in Hilton’s presence.
Vinson described him as a man who always carried optimism and a smile.
Hilton’s sister, Nicole, remembers him as a man who held a loving heart behind that famous smile.
“When I think of my brother, I just always think of a smiling face who was willing to help, especially when it came to the youth, our community and kids,” she said.
“He was just open. He was open and willing to help. He was always the guy who, if you needed something, you could go to him. And if he couldn’t get it, he’d find someone and make it work for you. And he never expected anything in return.”
Nicole says while basketball was her brother’s first love, it was a joy for his family to see him combine his family with his passion for athletics once he had children. It wasn’t uncommon to see his kids on the bench, clipboards in hand, acting as his “assistant coaches.”
His love for family, generosity to others and passion for basketball collided to give Hilton that name that many are remembering in the wake of his death: Mr. Socastee.
Courtland Freeman, Hilton’s best friend and high school teammate, said that those around Hilton didn’t have to be a basketball player to feel his impact.
He enjoyed life and loved others, carrying humility around along his journey.
“He was always generous and looking out for other people,” Freeman said. “He always made sure everyone around him was OK and good. Whether it was friends, family, you name it. He’d always give someone the shirt off of his back.”
Socastee High will be hosting a Celebration of Life Memorial for Hilton on Monday, July 10, at 1 p.m. in the main gym at the school. Doors will open at noon.
