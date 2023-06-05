After four years and several setbacks, the Smith-Jones public pool, dubbed The Oasis, celebrated its grand opening on Friday.

The grand opening ceremony was open to the public with food and drinks provided at no cost. There were several special thanks given out during the speech given by deputy city administrator John Rogers, especially recognizing the two artists Allie Dunavant and Christine Crawford, who painted the mural on the building, and city councilman Larry White, who this endeavor has been a passion project for.

“I am glad to see this day come, I’ve been cursed out ‘what are y’all waiting on, when are you gonna get done’ and I say, ‘hold on it’s taking some time,’” White said. “The kids are out here having a good time and I hope the word gets out to the community that we’re open.”

The councilman also expressed that this was just the beginning for the pool and the community with events being planned for the community to enjoy such as adults-only nighttime swim hours.

“I hope it stays this way [clean] and folks come out to enjoy it,” he said.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees were invited to jump in the pool or grab a bite to eat. Among them were long residing and prominent locals who remember the original pool’s beginnings and said this new one brought them optimism for the community.

Leslie McIver, a former city councilman, said it really shows how far the city has come.

“There used to be a swimming hole out here before we built the original pool,” McIver said. “I’ve been a part of the community and the Smith-Jones Center during the time it was segregated and now look at it, it shows you how far Conway has gone and I’m just proud of it.”

Other locals shared the sentiment with McIver about the early origins and how progress has come to the city.

Janice ‘Mammie’ Hopkins and Maryann Calloway, both locals who grew up in Conway and with the Smith-Jones Center, shared their past with it and their hopes for the future.