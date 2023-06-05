After four years and several setbacks, the Smith-Jones public pool, dubbed The Oasis, celebrated its grand opening on Friday.
The grand opening ceremony was open to the public with food and drinks provided at no cost. There were several special thanks given out during the speech given by deputy city administrator John Rogers, especially recognizing the two artists Allie Dunavant and Christine Crawford, who painted the mural on the building, and city councilman Larry White, who this endeavor has been a passion project for.
“I am glad to see this day come, I’ve been cursed out ‘what are y’all waiting on, when are you gonna get done’ and I say, ‘hold on it’s taking some time,’” White said. “The kids are out here having a good time and I hope the word gets out to the community that we’re open.”
The councilman also expressed that this was just the beginning for the pool and the community with events being planned for the community to enjoy such as adults-only nighttime swim hours.
“I hope it stays this way [clean] and folks come out to enjoy it,” he said.
After the ribbon cutting, attendees were invited to jump in the pool or grab a bite to eat. Among them were long residing and prominent locals who remember the original pool’s beginnings and said this new one brought them optimism for the community.
Leslie McIver, a former city councilman, said it really shows how far the city has come.
“There used to be a swimming hole out here before we built the original pool,” McIver said. “I’ve been a part of the community and the Smith-Jones Center during the time it was segregated and now look at it, it shows you how far Conway has gone and I’m just proud of it.”
Other locals shared the sentiment with McIver about the early origins and how progress has come to the city.
Janice ‘Mammie’ Hopkins and Maryann Calloway, both locals who grew up in Conway and with the Smith-Jones Center, shared their past with it and their hopes for the future.
“This is home for us, we would come down here and dance, learn how to sew, there’d be food trucks.” Hopkins said.
Calloway remembers the low prices and fun times.
“The pool was 35 cents and 25 to get something out of the vending machine and when it rained, they’d let us play in the pool; yeah, this is home,” Calloway said.
The two shared optimism for the pool center, the community and welcomed everyone to the pool, saying that the Oasis is what the community stands for.
“This is it everybody is going to come back here, this is our community if we don’t represent it no one else will its going to be a comeback,” Hopkins said. “And the thing about it is that we want everybody no nationality or anything everyone is welcome.”
The pool initially closed after the summer of 2019 and didn’t reopen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2021 when the pool was having its annual cleaning, a heavy rain event caused the deeper end of the pool to come out of the ground.
The city spent $543,000 on repairs through a community development block grant.
The message was clear from the grand opening, the community is impressed and happy with the work put into the public pool and they have high hopes for the future history that will be made possible by the new life breathed into the community center.
For more information about upcoming events or to become a member of the pool, visit the city’s website and social media pages.
The pool is located at at 1710 Smith Jones St. in Conway. The daily rate for the pool is $2 per person. Open swim hours are 1-5 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and on Fridays. The pool will be open 1-7 p.m. on Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.