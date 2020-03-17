A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in a field in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called to the area of Highway 472 and Gunsmoke Trail around 4 p.m., the agency said on Twitter.
The pilot's parachute was deployed, according to HCFR.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.