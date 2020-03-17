HCFR plane

A small plane made an emergency landing in a field Tuesday afternoon in the Conway area.

 Photo courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue

A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in a field in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to the area of Highway 472 and Gunsmoke Trail around 4 p.m., the agency said on Twitter.

The pilot's parachute was deployed, according to HCFR.

No injuries were reported.

