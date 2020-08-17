The state Department of Natural Resources is issuing Surfside Beach signage informing community members about a small alligator in a lake in the town.
The town said on its Facebook page Monday afternoon the animal was in a lake between 10th and 14th avenues north near Cedar and Dogwood streets and that Surfside’s public works department was working with DNR.
“I saw the gator this morning, but I really couldn’t get a good size on it," said town resident Maria Pesce. "Honestly, I saw the eyes popping out of the water and that’s all I saw.”
She said alligators are rare in Dogwood Lake.
“There are nets over the drainpipes, and that helps keep them out," she said, "which is fine because there are some other animals in the area that don’t need to deal with an alligator.”
If it was to be removed, Pesce hoped the alligator would be relocated and not killed.
DNR spokesman David Lucas said the reptile, which is less than five feet in length, was deemed too small to be removed from the water. Ones that size, he said, "typically aren’t a danger to people.”
The agency is providing signs to be put around the lake.
Lucas urges members of the public to refrain from trying to feed an alligator or approaching a body of water one is inhabiting.
