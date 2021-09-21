Horry County saw a bump in COVID-19 cases last week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday.

From Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, DHEC reported the county had 1,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a 12.4% increase from the week before with 1,102 confirmed cases.

As of Sunday, Horry County had 149 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, DHEC reports, making the county the third highest in South Carolina in the number of cases.

SCHOOL UPDATE

Horry County Schools has less than 3,000 students in quarantine, according to Horry County Schools’ COVID Dashboard on Tuesday. Carolina Forest High School has the most students in quarantine with 192, the dashboard states. The high school also has the most active student cases with 32.

There are currently 36 active cases among staff with 104 district staff members in quarantine, according to the dashboard.

The drop in quarantine numbers across the district comes after what was a full week of some schools returning to in-person learning after making the move to virtual. Aynor Middle School returned to in-person learning on Sept. 7 while Conway High, Loris Middle, Whittemore Park Middle and Ten Oaks Middle all returned to in-person learning Sept. 13.

All five schools returned to in-person learning following the district’s move to shorten quarantine periods should schools meet certain requirements.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no schools within the district currently conducting virtual learning.

Last week, Coastal Carolina University extended it's mask mandate until further notice.

The university had 62 new positive student cases and 6 new employee cases between Sept. 9-15, according to its online dashboard.

HOSPITAL UPDATE

Statistics across Horry County vary from hospital to hospital Tuesday, according to the latest COVID data released.

Conway Medical Center Spokesperson Allyson Floyd said CMC is 86% occupied as of Tuesday morning, treating a total of 43 COVID-positive patients. Of those 43 patients, 22 are in ICU and 11 are on ventilators. Floyd said 38 of the 43 COVID-positive patients are unvaccinated, while four patients are fully vaccinated and one patient is partially vaccinated.