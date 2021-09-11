The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Horry County, authorities said.
A state trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) shot a man after a confrontation during a traffic stop, according to SLED.
The suspect was shot during the incident and taken to a local hospital, authorities said. The person died at Grand Strand Medical Center emergency room, said Darris Fowler, deputy coroner with Horry County Coroner's Office. The cause of death will be released after the autopsy.
The state trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
"SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident," a release said. "When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed."
The investigation is ongoing and no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.
The incident in Horry County was the 28th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021, according to SLED. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; two involved the SCHP.
