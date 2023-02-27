Two people from Longs were arrested in connection to a Myrtle Beach human trafficking case, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
SLED agents charged Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 25, and Landon Alvin Ladson, 37, with trafficking in persons on Friday.
Warrants for the pair state around Aug. 16, 2022, the two knowingly recruited, enticed, solicited, isolated, harbored, transported, provided, and obtained a victim for the purpose of sex trafficking and forced labor and services. The warrant states the illegal acts happened at the Comfort Suites Hotel at 710 Frontage Road E in Myrtle Beach.
The defendants knew the victim was over the age of 18, homeless and addicted to narcotics, warrants state.
The defendants continued to subject the victim to a human sex trafficking scheme by purchasing a hotel room and posting commercial sex ads of the victim, while providing narcotics to the victim, authorities said.
The defendants then seized all of the proceeds obtained from the commercial sex ads for themselves.
Jackson and Ladson were booked at Horry County Detention Center. As of Monday night, Ladson was still incarcerated, according to online jail records. No records were available online for Jackson.
The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
