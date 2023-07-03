The Myrtle Beach International Airport has added new artwork to its baggage pick up area that helps promote the SkyWheel while also memorializing one of its late employees.
In partnership with the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, a 12-foot replica of the attraction was built with Legos inside the airport last Wednesday night.
Sean Bailey, the SkyWheel’s marketing manager, said the structure is made out of exactly 20,000 lego pieces and is based on a 3D model created by a SkyWheel marketing intern.
“Gavin Scire, he’s my assistant and he made a 3D representation of the SkyWheel and we wanted to approach how to make it. We thought about 3D printing until someone brought up Legos and that was our lightbulb moment,” Bailey said.
So he reached out to certified master builder Jason Burik in Pittsburgh, who operates a company called Brick Model Design - a company that works on custom Lego builds.
Bailey said that Burik took Scire’s design and turned it into pieces then sourced all the pieces and had them set to be delivered, but a shipping issue ended up delaying construction.
“We actually had members of our team go and pick up the pieces and bring them here,” Bailey said. “That’s why our official ribbon cutting is being rescheduled.”
Besides promoting the SkyWheel to travelers coming into the area, the display also serves as a memorial for a longtime member of the SkyWheel family who passed away in December: Eward Sijbrandij, a maintenance worker from the Netherlands who worked on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel for over a decade.
“He was one of the people who helped us get the SkyWheel brought in originally and he was a part of our wheel revamp,” Bailey said. “He had a dream, being from the Netherlands and working on so many wheels, that the wheels would be lit orange for his home country’s colors.
“So we honored his request and made one of the gondolas out of orange Lego pieces, with the Friesland flag on the sides, the flags of where he’s from in the Netherlands. He will be very well missed.”
Including a gondola in memory of Sijbrandij that features his dog, there are 41 more, making a total of 42 gondolas. There is also a subtle announcement in the build, as there are two VIP gondolas on the Lego version. There is also a Lego construct of the Land Shark tower, paralleling the real one located near the SkyWheel.
“We are actually adding a second VIP gondola on the real life SkyWheel later this summer. This one just got it first,” the manager said.
The display will be at the airport through at least until the end of 2024, and has a QR code for guests to scan to receive a discount price for SkyWheel tickets they can only get at the airport display.
