A husband and wife who made headlines earlier this year for recording themselves having sex on the Myrtle Beach Skywheel now face new charges after police say they engaged in sexual activity in a Garden City photo booth this summer.

Eric Harmon, 37, and his wife Lori, 36, were booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Both are charged with indecent exposure and participation in preparation of obscene material prohibited.

On Aug. 5, Horry County police responded to Oceanside Village in Garden City and spoke with a person reporting continuous issues with the Harmons, according to a police report. The complainant gave officers a USB drive that contained a compilation of various incidents, including photographs of both Eric and Lori Harmon engaging sexual acts in public view.

Officers followed up on the investigation five days later and video footage determined that on or around July 27 Lori Harmon and Eric Harmon engaged in oral sex while inside an out-of-service photo booth in the Garden City Pavilion Arcade, a police report stated. Arrest warrants state that a video of the incident was posted on Twitter.

Officials were able to confirm the identity of Eric Harmon based on previous investigations, according to the report.

An additional arrest warrant stated Lori Harmon willfully and indecently exposed herself to the public, adding that she was fully exposed when she recorded herself seated on the front porch of a residence on Kingfisher Drive in Garden City. The warrant goes on to say that Lori Harmon also participated in sexual acts with another individual while exposed.

The Harmons were released from jail on Wednesday, each on $2,000 bond.

On April 15, Eric and Lori Harmon were each given a three-year sentence that was suspended to two years of probation. They were also expected to pay $1,000 in restitution. While in court, the Harmons were told that should they violate their probation, they could face jail time.