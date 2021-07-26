Authorities have arrested six more individuals in connection with a 35-member interstate cocaine trafficking scheme that operated partially out of Myrtle Beach, the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina announced Monday.
The defendants were apprehended by federal, state and local officers led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and have been charged in federal court.
Trafficking allegedly occurred in Conway, Myrtle Beach, Florence and New York City.
"This multi-year operation specifically targeted members of this drug trafficking organization based on their interstate importation of large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine into South Carolina from the New York area, and their use of firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking crime,” read a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of South Carolina. “During this week’s arrests, agents seized approximately $272,546 in suspected drug proceeds, five vehicles, 11 firearms, more than 4.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, more than 450 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and additional amounts of suspected fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, and other drugs.”
According to the release, the arrests were the latest in 35 indictments, the first 26 of which were issued in December 2020.
While 22 suspects have pled guilty, four remain at large.
Jovan “Pablo” Graves, 34, of Brooklyn, New York, is facing conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing at least five kilograms of cocaine. Penalties range from ten years to life imprisonment.
Sean “Lou” Adams, 39, of Longs is facing the same.
Arthur “Bubba Jaws” Busbee, jr. is facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing at least 500 grams of cocaine. Penalties range from five to 40 years in prison.
Deondray “Rich Black” Stanfield, 43, of Myrtle Beach; Brodus Bernard Gregg, 68, of Conway; and Dayvon “T-Nochi” Bease, 37, of Conway, are charged with the same.
“Operation New Optix is the latest in a series of joint federal/state investigations targeting violent crime in Myrtle Beach and Horry County,” read the release. “Agents with the DEA’s Florence Resident Office led the investigation, with significant participation from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), United States Marshal Service, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office – Special Operations Group, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, Conway Police Department, and Horry County Sherriff’s Office.”
