“Here we are; jug city,” Sims Gasque proclaimed as she showed a guest around the Lakeland Drive home that she’s been working on for most of the past year.
She certainly has named the yard correctly as the number of colorful, and some unusual, jugs displayed in the yard is the same as the number of keys on a piano.
With 88 colorful jugs lovingly and carefully placed at just the right spots in the front, back and side yards, Gasque sees her almost finished product as more of a work of art than a garden.
Carolyn Floyd, a fellow garden club member, is totally impressed with her friend’s “work of art”.
“I think this is so unusual. I bet there’s not another one in town like it,” Mrs. Floyd said.
Mrs. Gasque says she’s gotten mixed reviews on her labor of love.
“Some have come and expressed kind things, but some have come and not said a word,” she said.
When Mrs. Gasque learned that the Lakeland Drive home was about to go on the market, she told the owner not to bother to put up a sign, she wanted the house for her son Wyman Rembert, who lives there now.
His mom has made this a place where anyone would want to live. She’s planted grass, put down rocks and pebbles to make paths, planted an herb garden complete with Rosemary, Thyme, Sage, Oregano and more. She’s planted a wide array of plants including hostas, ferns, sunshine ligustrum and more.
She’s painted some of the house, inside and out. She’s restored a gazebo, added benches, pillows, pictures, a doll, a hat and a table inside making it perfect for an afternoon tea or coffee with a filled accoutrement tray.
Also in the yard are a small standalone upstairs playhouse, a shed and five or six fancy iron gates.
The inside of the house was predominately brown, so Mrs. Gasque has “jazzed it up some” with color.
She’s even cut bricks and gotten on her hands and knees to replace them. Fitting them back together wasn’t easy, Mrs. Gasque said.
After the new homeowner got the idea to fill the yard with jugs, the search was on.
She’s found some of the things she needed for the yard at neighborhood yard sales for a low as $3 for a table. She even talked a Myrtle Beach fabric shop employee into selling her $50 of material for only $15. Consignment shops have also served her well and people, like Mrs. Floyd, have even bought jugs for her thinking they were just right for her project.
One jug the homeowner say she bought just because it looked so Charleston-ish.
“I keep finding things all over the place…,” Mrs. Gasque said.
She walks around her yard at times spreading branches so still another collection of jugs shows while explaining that she tried to coordinate the jugs so their sizes and colors work together in each grouping.
When a tornado-like wind whipped through the area earlier in the summer, she had already gone home.
Her son called, “Mother, come quick, come quick.”
She learned then that a tree had fallen onto a fence with the top hanging over their neighbor’s yard. The neighbor cut the top of the tree that affected her property and Mrs. Gasque took care of the rest.
She said everything, including her herb garden, had just lifted up in the air and there was nothing but a cave under the fallen tree.
When she took the bottom portion of the tree out, the herb garden just came back down into place, she said.
“She’s had the best time doing this, buying these jugs, buying stuff and she had a lot of cleaning up to do,” Mrs. Floyd pointed out.
She likens the yard to a “fairy garden almost.”
“She’s just done a good job with it and had fun,” Mrs. Floyd said.
Actually the yard has been getting a lot of attention.
One person that Mrs. Gasque pulled in from the sidewalk told her, “No one knows about this, but they will!”
What she has dubbed the main garden is in the back yard where she has placed her favorite, most important and most expensive jugs.
“You have to look at every one of them to fall in love with them,” she said.
Some of them are small, some large, some solid colors, some speckled, some round and some flat in front and back. There’s even a frog with his upturned mouth wide open.
Some of them look almost like Easter eggs, and searching for them is almost like hunting for eggs or going on a scavenger hunt.
“There’s a lot of silly things around and they’re silly, silly. I just love silly,” she said.
She doesn’t regret any of the time she’s spent on the yard and said transforming it gave her and Mrs. Floyd something to do when COVID “was hanging around.”
Although she says a few people haven’t had anything to say about the yard when they’ve visited, most have been enchanted.
One even left a note on her car that said, “Your creativity oozed out of every turn along the walk.”
The writer applauded Mrs. Gasque for using all 12 principles of gardening; then she listed them.
“Keep up the wonderful work! It’s all so beautiful,” her friend wrote.
And still another written comment said, “It is truly one of a kind and deserves a blue ribbon award – both for design and work executed.”
The writer said she’s been lots of places where she’s seen art and architecture, so she knows what’s out there “and believe me, yours is the best.”
The best thing is when she surveys her son’s yard she’s pleased with her work.
“When you walk in here, you’re not overwhelmed by a sense of ugh, look at all those jugs,” she said.
Mrs. Gasque says her work is almost done as her yard is about to hit the saturation point with jugs, but she still has bushes to plant.
After that she’ll go back inside for more improvements.
“I had fun and that’s the biggest thing here. I’ve enjoyed it…I’ve spent a lot of time over here,” she said.
Because she’s personally acquainted with all of her jugs, she says she can’t pick a favorite.
“I love ‘em all,” she said.
